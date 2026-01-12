Pierre Kory and I recently debated “Professor Dave” (who isn’t a professor) and “Debunk the Funk” in a wide ranging vaccine debate.

It’s hard to say if it changed anyone’s minds because there were too many topics across too short a time window. Fewer topics, with 3 papers on each side, would have been far better. Lesson learned!



Since the debate, “Professor Dave” has subsequently produced defamatory videos claiming victory.

Here are some questions that went unanswered. I tried to post these questions on Professor Dave’s video that personally attacked me, but within 10 minutes he removed my comments.

Why was it necessary for you to remove my comments I just posted on your video about me? Don’t you believe in free speech? Is it appropriate in a scientific debate to make ad hominem attacks both during and after the debate? Why was it necessary for you to do that? Isn’t it better to stick to the science? If the COVID vaccines saved lives, why can’t you produce a single credible study that properly analyzed official government record level data showing that? Tjere doesn’t appear to be one as the Obel Danish registry paper pointed out. If the COVID vaccines are so safe and didn’t kill anyone, why has the CDC refused to publish the autopsy results for ANYONE who died after their COVID shot? They have the histology. Why not make it public and show everyone that the CDC was right? And why do all the post-jab autopsy studies show a consistent pattern of vaccine harm? Can you give us a link to the most recent scientific paper you authored? I’d love to read your work. Here’s my latest paper. It teaches a new method for how we can properly analyze retrospective observational mortality data in vaccine studies. Did you find a flaw in the method? When the method is applied to the publicly available Czech data, it shows the COVID vaccines caused massive harm. If it wasn’t the vaccine, what was it (it was not selection bias)? In 2017, the CDC did a study comparing mortality of vaccinated vs. under vaccinated kids. No significant mortality difference. If vaccines have saved massive numbers lives, why was there no signal? Where is the CDC study of record level data in the US showing that vaccines save lives? If vaccines don’t cause autism as your claim, how do you explain the McDowell triplets? The only time in human history where 3 kids got autism within hours of each other and it happened hours after getting their vaccines. Was this just the greatest scientific coincidence in history or did the vaccines cause the autism? The timeline described was unmistakably acute: Morning — visit to the doctor’s office for vaccines.

Afternoon — fevers, crying, loss of eye contact, and regression behaviors.

Days later — all three triplets exhibiting NEW and IDENTICAL symptoms consistent with regressive autism.

I invite Professor Dave to answer in the comments. I look forward to being educated.

Bonus questions (for extra credit)

Is it OK if a COVID vaccine integrates into your DNA? Here’s the paper.

