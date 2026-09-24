Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty YOW's avatar
Marty YOW
1h

I am convinced that vaccines are a contributor to ASD. I witnessed it with my kids. The first child within 24 hours of his 12 month “wellness” visit with the paediatrician massive fever and total limpness lethargy not nursing lay groaning in his crib. This went on for a few days. Return visits to Dr no help. He said pyrexia of unknown origin. I said to him you’re kidding right? You just shot him full of crap 2 days ago. He was the last child we jabbed. This was mid to late 90’s. I read books questioned everything. As an engineer I was hyper analytical and realised engineers did more for global health in the last century than any jab did!

Through research it was evident that all modern illness was near the bottom of the mortality curves when jabs were introduced. They had minimal impact if any and caused way more medical issues than they claimed to prevent.

Subsequent children also developed ASD so I know modern diet and genetics play a role also. One of the Docs that diagnosed 3 of our boys also told me she’s 99% certain they inherited it but the first child is definitely worse due to the febrile seizures after his 12 month jabs!

Keep doing what you do Steve the world needs your research analysis and unbiased wisdom !

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
Beth's avatar
Beth
5h

Guilt or he’s been paid by the pharmaceutical companies.

Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture