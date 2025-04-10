Introduction

Vaccines work by either:

Reducing infections and/or Reducing the risk of death once infected (known as the “case fatality rate”).

In this article, I’ll show you four graphs from Our World In Data (clickable) to help you to assess for yourself whether or not you think the COVID vaccines did one or the other or both.

Albania as a comparison country

Albania has half the vaccination rate of the US, but it has about the same % of elderly people (16.3% Albania vs. 16.8% in the US) so it makes a good comparison group for our natural experiment with the COVID vaccine that we are about to show you.

Impact on COVID deaths

In the US, COVID deaths continued on a straight trajectory until April 2022, more than 15 months after the COVID vaccine was supposed to “flatten the curve.”

Some could argue, “If it wasn’t for the vaccine, it would have been much worse!”

Yet for under-vaccinated Albania, things were much better, not worse.

Impact on the case fatality rate (CFR)

Perhaps the lower deaths is because Albania just wasn’t doing a good COVID death tracking job?

That doesn’t appear to be the reason because the case fatality ratio (CFR=COVID cases/COVID deaths) tracked exactly between the countries both before and after vaccine rollout.

So it appears that being more vaccinated didn’t change the CFR. It’s hard to get such strong agreement like this if they were randomly tracking COVID cases and deaths.

Impact on cases

As you can see below, both highly vaccinated Israel and the US initially broke above the trendline while lightly vaccinated Albania broke below the trendline

Why were there more cases? Because studies have shown that the COVID vaccines depressed people’s immune systems. This effect has been confirmed in many studies including three studies done at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic.

More cases are bad for everyone. The more cases, the more COVID deaths for both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Summary

A vaccine can provide a public benefit by reducing cases and/or reducing the case fatality rate (CFR).

