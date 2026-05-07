Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
18h

It all comes down to what outcomes each side wants. Vaccine hesitancy comes from studies like this with no control groups, biased science and outcomes hedged by political desires.

I'm immediately suspicious when the government uses emotional blackmail to coerce me into taking a medication you know can't be well studied due to compressed time frames from desire to mass rollout in under a year. Those who want globalization see vaccines as a vehicle to lower fertility rates, lower mortality ages and increase terminal cancer diagnoses

. That creates genocide without the messy parts of widespread communist revolution. How do you take over the world? You make sure the losing side is unarmed, helpless and low in numbers. A small armed force can control a larger population under those conditions.

Those of us on this side of the debate have more simple desires. We want medicines that are well tested using scientific evidence and research. We want medications that work and solve more problems than they cause. We want medicine that won't cause our teenager's hearts to explode in their chest while playing basketball. We don't want to be lied to by people trying to get rich, who are *clearly* and obviously lying to us, and ushering in a system of authoritarianism whether they or we realize it or not.

One of those groups is on the side of the angels and one of them is not. I'll let you decide which side you come down on, but know this, the politicians of the day tipped their hands in 2020 and into the future. Prior to 2020, I would have laughed and called you a conspiracy theorist if you'd told me our gov't wanted its tax base dead, but after CCP Virus, can you truly come to any other conclusion?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
17h

Follow the money 💰 always

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture