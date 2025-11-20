Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesper Rasmussen's avatar
Jesper Rasmussen
2d

Also, Denmark is one of the most heavily pharma run/corrupted countries on earth (pharma is about 20% of the Danish export according to GhatGPT).

No politician or scientist in Denmark dare speak a bad word about big pharma (Novo Nordisk, Lundbeck, Leo Pharma, etc.)

I wouldn't trust any life science studies coming out of Denmark.

(I'm danish btw.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2d

They all seem to be doing magic tricks so no one knows how the trick is done.

Except Steve Kirsch !!!

Great job Steve, and thank you for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture