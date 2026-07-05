Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan's avatar
Stan
10hEdited

It is absolutely essential for the future of healthcare and medicine in the US that this be run to ground and at all proper research and analysis be done to determine whether vaccines do actually cause autism. Personally, I believe they do. That’s not enough, however.

We also have to determine to what extent the principal parties have been involved in covering up information in this regard. If that’s found to be the case, and personally I believe it will be, then all those involved must be prosecuted for committing crimes against humanity. Absolutely no one must be exempt from prosecution if they’re involved. Those found guilty must face the death penalty.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
10h

The capture of the regulatory agencies. The government corruption. The censorship of the medical journals. The murderous medical societies. Mainstream media's lying by omission. It is all so horrifying. It's almost enough to drive a wide-awake red-piller insane.

For several years I have made many attempts to wake up the normies in my life. I've experienced modest success with a few of them, but most are still getting their "news" from CNN, NPR, The BBC, The NYT, MSNOW, CBS, NBC, ABC, and so forth. I have learned that's how indoctrination works: once you've been brainwashed, it's really hard to see things another way - especially if you have reason to fear professional, financial, and social consequences.

Reply
Share
5 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture