Executive summary

"In 2023, about 114 children were born per thousand unvaccinated women aged 18–39. Only about 42 children were born to vaccinated women per thousand vaccinated women aged 18–39" Source.

In plain English, in 2023 in the Czech Republic (where they keep meticulous safety data), vaccinated women are 66% less likely to give birth compared to unvaccinated women (OR=.=341).

That’s a disaster.

But the government doesn’t want to take any blame for it, so they don’t talk about it and they make sure that the media doesn’t cover it. They claimed this is a normal trend for birth rates to decline and they DO NOT MENTION that the rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated continue to diverge.

In the meantime, our CDC keeps recommending the COVID shots for pregnant women here in the US.

Apparently no US Senator had a problem with this data since it wasn’t brought up at RFK’s confirmation hearing what he would do to reign in the outlandish recommendations of the CDC. I wonder how the US Senators would explain the divergence in birth rates?

More details

See these two articles.

Data from the statistical office says it all: The record low birth rate in our country is also caused by gene injections

According to the 2021 census , there were approximately 1,296,000 women aged 18–39. That is, of childbearing age. Of this number, approximately 875,000 women had been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine by the end of 2022 (which is about 68% of the relevant population) and approximately 421,000 (32% of the population) had not been vaccinated. According to data from the Institute of Health Statistics, a total of 84,525 births took place in this age group in 2023 , of which 36,326 births were in women vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine before the date of delivery (43%) and 48,199 births were in unvaccinated women (57%). So that’s an OR=.57 which means vaccinated women were 43% less likely to give birth than unvaccinated women.

It was even worse in 2023: OR=.34 which is the 66% lower likelihood. See the full quote in the executive summary. So things go worse.

Falling birth rate: correcting the mistakes of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Check out this comment from Hana in the Czech Republic

Source.

I am from the Czech Republic (unvaccinated). First, I just have a small addition to your article.

Reservations for a specific "vaccine" were possible through an online reservation system, which began operating about 2 months after the start of the vaccination campaign.

I have another study for you from the Czech Republic, which concerns the record low birth rate.

The study shows that the birth rate has dropped significantly among vaccinated women.

68% of women between the ages of 18 and 39 in the Czech Republic are vaccinated, but in 2023 they account for only 43% of births.

32% of women between the ages of 18 and 39 are unvaccinated and they account for 57% of births.

Even though only about a third of women are unvaccinated, most births were among unvaccinated women.

The birth rate among vaccinated women has dropped very sharply.

Below you will find links to specific articles on the topic, but you must use a translator (they are in Czech):

https://necenzurovanapravda.cz/2024/11/data-ze-statistickeho-uradu-hovori-za-vse-rekordne-nizka-porodnost-je-i-u-nas-zpusobena-genovymi-injekcemi/

https://smis-lab.cz/2024/10/31/propad-porodnosti-oprava-omylu-predsedy-vlady-cr/

Our government is not interested, the prime minister said it was a "conspiracy theory."

The current Czech government is something like the Democrats in the US (garbage).

The elections will be in September this year, but the next government will be the same one that forced us into "vaccines," so it also has an interest in not investigating this.

The mainstream media, which promoted "vaccines," is of course also silent.

And independent media is censored by the EU, is discriminated against in search engines and on social networks.

Therefore, I hope that thanks to RFK, this information will reach the American mainstream, from where it will also reach the European mainstream.

Summary

A 66% drop in the likelihood of giving birth is an existential crisis in the making. This is official government data. They do not deny the data. They just assure us there is nothing to worry about.

Similarly, members of the US Congress, with the exception of Senator Ron Johnson, will ignore this as well, touting vaccines as safe and effective.

This is why we absolutely need RFK Jr. to be confirmed. We will not fix the health in the US by continuing to do the same old things over and over and expecting a different result.

