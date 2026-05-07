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Louise's avatar
Louise
13h

There's also speculation that the common use of ivermectin in many African countries may also have contributed to lower Covid mortality.

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djean111's avatar
djean111
12h

I would like to submit that the numbers may be vastly more terrible than that, because , and this is just IMO - I believe so many of the numbers were sliced and diced and misreported and suppressed and covered up and underreported and overreported and just made up out of whole cloth and cooked that there may be no way to ever know what really happened. Lies, damned lies, and statistics.

Especially from the governments and Pharma. After all, if something is only 1% effective, and a newer version is 2% effective, the newer version will be marketed as twice as effective. Without those pesky real numbers. There are absolutely no numbers that would have or could have or will ever convince me to get jabbed.

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