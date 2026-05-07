There is a 39X difference in the average number of COVID “vaccine” doses per 100 people between the 10 most vaccinated countries and the 10 least vaccinated countries in the OWID data.

Below I graph the cumulative COVID deaths per million in the top/bottom 10 countries.

Can you tell which countries the “vaccine” worked by looking at the curves?

Group A

Group B below

Group B

If the vaccine worked, the COVID deaths should nearly flatline right after rollout.

Note: After April 2022, every country flatlines because COVID variants become far less lethal. That’s what the vaccine was supposed to do. It was supposed to “flatten the curve” in 2021.

Here’s the world COVID cumulative deaths. There is no knee in the curve. It’s nearly a straight line till April 2022.

If the vaccine worked as claimed, you’d expect to see a knee or a slope lowering as the vaccines rolled out. No knee. Whoops!

Summary

Don’t feel bad. AI couldn’t tell either.

This tells you just how ineffective the “vaccines” were, doesn’t it?

So effective, you can’t tell the difference when you have all the before/after mortality data!

And check this out when we plot everything on the same axis. Easier to tell now which countries got the most shots?

I wonder why the CDC didn’t publish this data. Pfizer should run ads… look what happened to the countries that didn’t vaccinate… ;)

Aren’t you thankful that you live in a country that got the life saving vaccine?