Can you tell which countries were the 10 most vaccinated vs. 10 least COVID vaccinated?
I have data from 209 countries from Our World In Data (OWID). I plotted COVID cumulative deaths for the highest 10 and lowest 10 countries. I bet you can't tell which is which!
There is a 39X difference in the average number of COVID “vaccine” doses per 100 people between the 10 most vaccinated countries and the 10 least vaccinated countries in the OWID data.
Below I graph the cumulative COVID deaths per million in the top/bottom 10 countries.
Can you tell which countries the “vaccine” worked by looking at the curves?
Group A
Group B below
If the vaccine worked, the COVID deaths should nearly flatline right after rollout.
Note: After April 2022, every country flatlines because COVID variants become far less lethal. That’s what the vaccine was supposed to do. It was supposed to “flatten the curve” in 2021.
Here’s the world COVID cumulative deaths. There is no knee in the curve. It’s nearly a straight line till April 2022.
If the vaccine worked as claimed, you’d expect to see a knee or a slope lowering as the vaccines rolled out. No knee. Whoops!
Summary
Don’t feel bad. AI couldn’t tell either.
This tells you just how ineffective the “vaccines” were, doesn’t it?
So effective, you can’t tell the difference when you have all the before/after mortality data!
And check this out when we plot everything on the same axis. Easier to tell now which countries got the most shots?
I wonder why the CDC didn’t publish this data. Pfizer should run ads… look what happened to the countries that didn’t vaccinate… ;)
Aren’t you thankful that you live in a country that got the life saving vaccine?
African COVID deaths were substantially undercounted, but the best WHO regional estimates suggest the death undercount was more like several-fold (e.g., >3x), not enough by itself to turn most flat official curves into Europe-like curves. The uncertainty is large because many countries lacked usable all-cause mortality data. Estimates range from 300-400 to 1,700 per million. The average age in Africa is low so that produces lower numbers. It seems highly unlikely that the vaccine significantly reduced COVID deaths.
There's also speculation that the common use of ivermectin in many African countries may also have contributed to lower Covid mortality.
I would like to submit that the numbers may be vastly more terrible than that, because , and this is just IMO - I believe so many of the numbers were sliced and diced and misreported and suppressed and covered up and underreported and overreported and just made up out of whole cloth and cooked that there may be no way to ever know what really happened. Lies, damned lies, and statistics.
Especially from the governments and Pharma. After all, if something is only 1% effective, and a newer version is 2% effective, the newer version will be marketed as twice as effective. Without those pesky real numbers. There are absolutely no numbers that would have or could have or will ever convince me to get jabbed.