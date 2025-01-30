Executive summary

This is an update to my recent article “Official Czech Republic record level data released Nov 2024 confirms Moderna has nearly 50% higher ACM than Pfizer” where I pointed out that the November 2024 official release of the Czech Republic data confirms Moderna causes significantly higher all-cause mortality (ACM) than Pfizer.

I’ve updated the extraction software to look 2 years out, and in greater detail, and also added 95% confidence intervals and comorbidity index.

The results are stunning:

Moderna kills people more on a deaths per person basis than on a “% increase in mortality” basis. This is why those who are younger and have fewer comorbidities have a much higher % ACM increase. This isn’t age confounded. These are in 5 year age ranges where we measure this increase. The ACM differential between brands happens whether people die in high COVID months or low-COVID months so this isn’t differential efficacy. The effect doesn’t change if you pick people with the same comorbidity index (DCCI value). My spreadsheet allows you to examine this. This data confirms the findings of the Hungary study which found Moderna had an 18% higher all-cause mortality during non-COVID periods even though “Pfizer was preferred among older adults with chronic diseases” which is a direct quote from the paper. This was NOT caused by lower COVID efficacy for Moderna since the Hungary study showed Moderna had higher COVID protection than Pfizer. The results for all but the very youngest people (under 25) was large and statistically significant. For 65 year olds, the mortality increase (2 year Moderna relative to Pfizer) was 1.65 with a 95% CI of 1.5-1.8. This is a train wreck.

No country will investigate or take action of course. Not even the Czech Republic and it’s their data and their people who are being killed. Their government simply does not care. They would rather kill people than admit they were wrong. This is really disgusting. This data is available for anyone to download and analyze. You don’t have to take my word for it.

The code and analysis

The code and my analysis are all posted to my github.

The files to look at are vax_24.py (analyzes the data) and vax_24_summary_v3.xlsx which has the time series comparison between the brands. Download the 1.3G file from the source to ensure you have the official data (see the .py file for instructions).

The spreadsheet allows you to select a variety of filter conditions and computes the OR and 95% confidence intervals of whatever combo you choose.

Why brand comparison is the way to go

People who opt for vaccination tend to be wealthier, have better access to healthcare, have health-seeking behaviors, etc. This is why when you look at the spreadsheet for those who got the “PLACEBO” you’ll find they die at a higher rate than the vaccinated.

But vaccine brands were QUASI-RANDOMLY distributed in the Czech Republic. People didn’t get to choose. They got what was available. There was no systemic or systematic bias in the distribution.

So comparing brands, especially when one brand is more dangerous than another, is the best way to assess safety.

Even if Pfizer was perfectly safe and killed no one, a 50% increase in mortality for Moderna can only be caused by one thing: a vaccine that increases your risk of death.

If you are 65, here are the numbers

Moderna increased your all-cause mortality over 2 years by over 52% compared to Pfizer and as much as 80% higher mortality.

Why would ANYONE take this vaccine?

Pfizer isn’t talking about this

Pfizer is silent about this.

Normally, if your competitor had a 50% higher mortality rate, you’d be letting people know.

So why is Pfizer silent? Why isn’t Pfizer calling for public disclosure of the public health info?

Because they know it would subject them to scrutiny as well.

After all, if NONE of the world’s health authorities had ANY CLUE whatsoever that Moderna was so deadly, then isn’t it POSSIBLE that they MIGHT have missed a huge safety signal on Pfizer as well? Maybe????

Was there any benefit?

Let’s compare Israel and Palestine COVID deaths since they tracked each other before, during, and after vaccination. Clearly, from the chart below, Palestine had the higher COVID vaccination rate, right? ;)

According to my bluepilled friend (ChatGPT), the vaccination rate was 60X lower in Palestine than Israel, yet Palestine had lower COVID deaths (and people in Palestine work in Israel so it’s not like they are isolated).

Summary

I find it astonishing that the Czech Republic health authorities aren’t raising an eyebrow on their own data. There is no doubt about what it shows. They are simply going to let people die than admit they were at fault for not looking at their own data? And they will hide rather than provide explanations or answer any questions.

Similarly, no epidemiologist in the world will touch this data. It’s a third rail for an epidemiologist: if you look at this data, you’ll lose your job. This is why there are no studies published in the literature on this even though it’s the first time in human history we’ve had vaccination data like this publicly available for any researcher.

Even UPenn Professor Jeffrey Morris who claims to be a truth seeker isn’t touching this data; it proves he’s wrong. No place to hide. No way to dismiss a signal this big and consistent.

If more countries followed the lead of the Czech Republic and exposed the data, we’d have better data transparency and save lives.

Sadly, there isn’t a single epidemiologist in the world that I’m aware of calling for data transparency of record level data just like the Czech Republic has released (and without anyone complaining this disclosure has violated their privacy). They all think the public (and themselves) are better off if this information is kept secret.

RFK Jr. would change that. He’d force Moderna to have to explain how this data shows their vaccine is safe. The current people working at FDA would NEVER do that. Not in a million years.

Not a single FDA employee will call for an investigation.

That’s why there are so many people opposing RFK’s nomination. They don’t want you to learn the truth. The FDA is protecting the drug companies, not American lives.

