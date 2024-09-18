Executive summary

This is one of the most horrific vaccine injury stories I’ve ever heard of.

Alexis Lorenze is a 23-year old young woman with a history of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) since January 2024.

The hematologist (Zahra Pakbaz) at her hospital (UC Irvine Health) refused to give her further care for her PNH unless she took the Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines.

Within 10 minutes of the 3 vaccines which were given all at the same time, Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting and then things went horribly downhill from there.

Watch this short video:

Latest updates

Sept 17: 7pm

Alexis has been transferred to the ICU and is now starting to get the treatments she needs. The hospital management is aware of who I am, who Angela is, etc. This is helping because they now know the world is watching. This has elevated her treatment to be what she should have gotten in the first place. The doctor who required the 3 vaccines is nowhere to be found. I want to see the scientific data justifying her refusal to treat Alexis without those 3 vaccines. There is no data whatsoever that I’m aware of. The legal team was hoping to press criminal charges against me for publishing Alexis’s medical records, but they’ve learned that this was done with permission, so now they have no case.

Sept 17: 5:45pm

Alexis can’t transfer to another hospital. She’s covered by Medicaid, and the other hospital doesn’t take Medicaid. So she’s stuck at UCI. But Angela has arranged to get her many of the drugs she needs to get better.

Sept 17: 5pm

CHD and Polly Tommey (Producer of Vaxxed) cover the event live from UCI with a camera crew:

Sept 17: 4pm

Short video and thread for the latest updates on the story.

Introduction

This is a very serious vaccine injury and Alexis is now fighting for her life in the hospital. After her vaccine injury, UCI Health did nothing to alleviate her condition. They just gave her medications for dealing with the pain.

VSRF has sent Angela Wulbrecht, RN to try and save her life with our trusted team of doctors by our side.

Angela arrived Tues, Sep 17 at UCI.

Step 1: transfer her to another hospital where she can get treated for her vaccine injuries.

Alexis has no health insurance in California. She is being transported today to a private hospital in Los Angeles for specialized treatment.

Official Fundraiser website

People have asked what they can do to help.

Please consider making a small donation to her official fundraising site which is sponsored by VSRF. 100% of funds collected (minus processing fees) goes to Alexis.

Alexis Lorenze key events

Tues, Sept 10: She has PNH and had terrible migraines for the last 2 weeks. Went in for help. Checked into UCI Hospital. ABNORMAL ECG - Sinus tachycardia Abnormal T, consider ischemia, anterior leads. Her HR is 131 bpm. Her hemoglobin was 3.1 (severely low). Her platelets were



Her Troponin I was high at check in which is an indicator of heart damage.

Her platelets (needed to prevent bleeding) were very low (28) at check in and got worse.

Fri, Sept 13: Given platelets by IV. Doesn’t seem to increase her counts. They did bone marrow biopsy and 2-3 transfusions.

Sat, Sept 14, 2pm: Hematologist (Zahra Pakbaz) tells Alexis they will not treat her any further unless she is up-to-date on her vaccines. They gave her tetanus, meningitis and pneumonia all at once. She has had ZERO V’s with the exception of when she was a baby. 2 V’s in her left arm and 1 V in her right. Within 10-minutes post vaccines, she couldn’t move her arms and was blind in both eyes.

Alexis Lorenze medical records

Alexis gave me permission to retrieve and post her medical records.

You can download the records since vaccination (Sep 14) here.

Any X Community Note saying her condition is not verified should check here first and contact me if you want to see any more medical records so we can stop the ridiculous misinformation campaign that is being put on by advocates of vaccines.

She started with PLT of 28 on check in. Look what has happened since then: from bad to worse. There is NO PLAN OF ACTION. Just pain meds.

D-dimer

D-dimer is an indicator of clots breaking down.

Look at the value on check-in (Sep 10) for PLT and D-Dimer:

Look at the value Sep 16 9:21pm after just 6 days of hospital care where they did nothing. Significantly worse for PLT and D-dimer. D-dimer is nearly 10X higher.

UCI is treating this with additional pain medicines.

News stories

TimesNowNews: What Happened To Alexis Lorenze? Florida Woman Shares Health Updates On TikTok After Severe Vaccine Reaction

Instagram

TikTok site with videos

Dramatic before vaccines vs. post-vaccine video. Click the image to see and play all the videos.

Other posts on X

Too many to list.

Did UC Irvine treat Alexis properly?

No, not according to the standard of care listed in UpToDate.

In the words of one doctor, “they royally fucked up.”

Summary

I’ll be updating this story as we learn more.

The videos should be required watching before anyone takes ANY vaccines. A safe vaccine cannot trigger a reaction like this.

Just 3 vaccines and 10 minutes later her life has changed dramatically.

I wish I knew what the medical necessity of getting these vaccines was. Is there any data justifying these three vaccines must be given before medical care is given?

Share