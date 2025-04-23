Executive Summary

You can watch the 60 Minutes story here:

Could this “make COVID look like a walk in the park” and kill a large % of people who are infected? According to the story, this is a very real possibility.

How real? I don’t know.

The best option for all of these virus scares (and this will not be the last one) is to be prepared ahead of time.

I am prepared. You should be too.

How to be prepared

I wrote all about how to treat viral infections in an earlier post. It works for bird flu, measles, influenza, COVID, and more. We never ever needed a COVID vaccine.

The method I described might save your life or the life of a loved one. It requires 5 minutes of preparation time. You just need to be able to follow instructions. And you must procure everything in advance. It’s not that difficult. I’ve heard from a very reliable source that the NIH will be doing formal studies on the active ingredient that I outlined in my post. But that could take awhile before these studies are completed.

You don’t have to use my method. But you should have a method you trust so you are ready.

Whether you use my infection treatment protocol or a different method, whatever your chosen method, the most important thing is you want to have everything on hand so you can treat any bird flu or other infection as soon as you first notice symptoms.

Summary

I used to believe that viruses are pretty much untreatable once symptoms start.

I was wrong.

You don’t need to vaccinate to prevent respiratory viruses. That’s a myth. All you need is to treat early with a safe, effective treatment.

You don’t have to use my recommended treatment. If you have your own that works 99% of the time on all infections, you are set.

In the meantime, please pick a method you trust that will protect you and have it in your house for immediate use.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

