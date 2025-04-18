Executive summary

I got a call today from a donor willing to fund all the autism studies. He’s a home builder and lives outside the US. So no conflicts of interest.

If you know of a research group who will take his money to do a parent survey study on autism, please let me know.

Survey questions for parents (suggested)

The survey questions are pretty simple, but each research group is free to design their own questions:

On what date did you first notice a dramatic change in your child’s behavior which led later to an official ASD diagnosis. How old was the child when you noticed this? When was the child’s most recent “wellness visit” before this happened? What happened at that wellness visit? When was the child officially diagnosed with ASD? How often were your wellness visits at the time of first symptoms?

Here are some possibilities

Do you think any of these groups would be willing?

1. UC Davis MIND Institute

Highly regarded for autism research.

They run parent-based studies and community engagement projects.

📩 Try contacting: Research participation coordinator or PI-level researchers via https://health.ucdavis.edu/mindinstitute

2. Autism Center of Excellence – University of Washington

Expertise in early diagnosis and longitudinal studies.

May be open to adding parental experience or perception surveys.

Site: https://depts.washington.edu/uwautism

3. SPARK (Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative)

Largest autism genetic research cohort in the U.S.

Already collects parent-reported data; might consider adding a specialized module or hosting a survey.

Site:

https://sparkforautism.org

🧪 Independent or Policy-Connected Groups

4. Autism Research Institute (ARI)

Historically open to surveys on parent observations and alternative therapies.

Email: ari@autism.org

Site:

https://www.autism.org

Summary

Now we are going to see just how corrupt science is.

I have the money.

Now, I need four research groups who will work independently (not even knowing about the other groups) to do the research.

We will find out who the honest researchers are.

Or we will find that nobody wants to know.

Your prediction:

Update 4/18/2025 at 4:44pm PST

Got first research team already committed. They are now drafting the study proposal. Headed by a researcher whose h-index is over 30, over 5,000 citations, and he/she is considered an international expert in autism. So someone isn’t afraid of being fired from their institution for truth telling.