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karun's avatar
karun
20h

I have no followers, am an individual but what debate can there be? I have vast quantities of data, and have family members who were healthy who died from the booster vaccines itself.

Now Canada offers a 600 million dollar vaccine injury program, but good luck resurrecting the dead or undoing the mass harm they directly caused.

I was a big supporter of that until it became clear they lied to us. They smoothly lied with that Bill Clinton style voice, "It's perfectly safe" yeah right.

I will NEVER forgive or forget them.

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Rickyrickardo's avatar
Rickyrickardo
20h

I like the debate offer.

You're a hero Steve!

👋🤠👍

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