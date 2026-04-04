An open opportunity for my critics to deplatform me on X
If you have at least 100K followers on X and want to silence me, let's have a debate on the mortality benefit of the COVID shots. Loser agrees not post anything on X for 10M follower days.
Executive summary
Since nobody wants to debate me for money, I’m going to sweeten the deal.
I’m offering to deplatform myself for 10M follower days on X if I lose the debate.
If I win, my opponent agrees to do the same.
If more than 1 person accepts, I’ll select the person with the highest follower count.
Offer expires April 15, 2026 so act fast. Accept in the comments below so we have a record.
Same topic and rules as offered in my earlier article:
It’s important to resolve the question if the COVID shot had a benefit.
The reason why all my critics will RUSH to accept this offer is:
It gets me deplatformed (the most important benefit to my critics; this is a tangible incentive)
It shows I’m wrong
It shows they are right
I predict no takers.
And that should tell you everything you need to know about who is telling you the truth about the COVID and who is not.
I have no followers, am an individual but what debate can there be? I have vast quantities of data, and have family members who were healthy who died from the booster vaccines itself.
Now Canada offers a 600 million dollar vaccine injury program, but good luck resurrecting the dead or undoing the mass harm they directly caused.
I was a big supporter of that until it became clear they lied to us. They smoothly lied with that Bill Clinton style voice, "It's perfectly safe" yeah right.
I will NEVER forgive or forget them.
I like the debate offer.
You're a hero Steve!
👋🤠👍