Executive summary

Since nobody wants to debate me for money, I’m going to sweeten the deal.

I’m offering to deplatform myself for 10M follower days on X if I lose the debate.

If I win, my opponent agrees to do the same.

If more than 1 person accepts, I’ll select the person with the highest follower count.

Offer expires April 15, 2026 so act fast. Accept in the comments below so we have a record.

Same topic and rules as offered in my earlier article:

It’s important to resolve the question if the COVID shot had a benefit.

The reason why all my critics will RUSH to accept this offer is:

It gets me deplatformed (the most important benefit to my critics; this is a tangible incentive) It shows I’m wrong It shows they are right

I predict no takers.

And that should tell you everything you need to know about who is telling you the truth about the COVID and who is not.

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