Dear Senator Hassan,

I heard your speech in the Senate. You said that you want to know what the cause of autism is. After your speech, I spent time assembling a small group of people with unique expertise and insights in the autism area to meet with you on this issue. Are you willing to meet with them? If not, would you let me know why refusing to engage in a dialogue with any of these people is more likely to help us to resolve this very important issue more quickly? Thanks!

-steve

I agree. Real life matters. All of the people listed below have real life first hand experience with autism. Will you meet with any of them?

The group of people:

CDC scientist William Thompson. He was the lead scientist on the CDC’s autism study. He will tell you what he was ordered to do when his study found a huge safety signal between the MMR vaccine and autism. He will also tell you what his boss and co-author Coleen Boyle said she would say if asked to testify under oath in Congress about the study. I have all the documents to back up Thompson’s statements and offered them to the mainstream media, but they all refused to look at them. Medical journal editor James Lyons-Weiler: He’s written a 5-star rated book on autism. He’ll tell you what one of the world’s top autism researchers told him in confidence that all of the world’s top autism researchers know but nobody else is supposed to know. It’s “we all know what causes autism, but we aren’t allowed to talk about it.” <NAME REDACTED>: She is with a large pediatric practice in California where the rates of autism are 1 in 22. They have never had a case of autism in any of the children whose parents followed their advice (which is 99% of the parents) in 25 years. She’ll tell you what they did differently. She’s afraid they will strip her medical license if her name was released. Doug Hulstedt: He’s a former pediatrician so he’s not afraid to speak out since they took away his medical license for speaking out. He’s had over 100 autistic kids in his medical practice. In 44 of these cases, the autism was “rapid onset.” All 44 were within a week AFTER a vaccination. That’s like flipping a coin and getting heads 44 times in a row. The statistical chance of observing that is 1 in 17 trillion. Brian Hooker: He has a severely autistic son and is a medical researcher himself with many published papers. He’ll tell you what he found and what the other studies have found. He’ll point out that you can’t prove the null hypothesis so that it is actually scientific fraud to claim that “vaccines do not cause autism.” Brenda and David McDowell: I don’t know if I can get them, but all three of their kids regressed into autism within hours of each other. You need to hear their story because it is not written about in the scientific literature for some reason. Katie Wright: Daughter of Suzanne and Bob Wright who founded Autism Speaks which says autism is NOT caused by vaccination. You should hear what Katie thinks. Polly Tommey: She’s a filmmaker and has met hundreds of parents of autistic kids. So there is selection bias here since all the parents would blame the vaccine who came to see her. But here’s the thing: every single parent noticed the start of symptoms within 1 week of vaccination. Why not 2 weeks or 3 weeks? This is statistically highly unlikely if vaccines do not cause autism. How do you explain that? Paul Thomas: He’s a pediatrician who has written papers on autism. He will talk about his study of kids with various levels of vaccination and what happened after he published it. Joy Garner: She’s published her study on fully unvaccinated vs. vaccinated people. She’ll tell you what the autism rates were in the two groups and talk about the statistical significance. Nicole Shanahan: She is a mother of an autistic child and funds research on autism. She will tell you, without mentioning names, what the researchers told her in confidence. You need to hear this. Tony Mawson: He just completed a study on 9 year olds in the Florida Medicare system. RFK Jr. mentioned it in his testimony. He’ll tell you what he found. JB Handley: His organization, Generation Rescue, hired a professional third party survey firm to survey parents of autistic kids. In 2007, Generation Rescue commissioned a telephone survey conducted by SurveyUSA, which included parents representing a total of 17,000 children. The survey found that vaccinated boys aged 11-17 were more than twice as likely to have autism as their unvaccinated counterparts. Nobody can explain that if vaccines don’t cause autism. Furthermore, no one else has ever attempted to replicate or dispute that survey with a “more accurate” survey. Why not? Why are they afraid of the truth?

I tried to get authors of studies of fully vaccinated vs. fully unvaccinated which show that vaccinated kids have a lower (or the same) amount of autism to balance out the panel, but I had a small problem: no such studies exist. Every comparison study only looks at ONE vaccine difference which is too small of a signal to detect. All the studies are gamed in this way so that no association is found. The failure to find a signal doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It simply means they design all these studies to avoid finding a signal. This is why they will NEVER compare the fully vaxxed v. unvaxxed. All the studies that do that, without exception, show the unvaxxed have lower rates of chronic disease including autism.

Shanahan and Lyons-Weiler tell the same story: all the world’s top autism researchers know vaccines cause autism. But the researchers won’t talk about it because they would be fired.

Why not have a Senate hearing where you invite the world’s top autism experts and ask them under oath why they really can’t tell us what causes autism?

My question to you is why haven’t you brought any of these top autism researchers in front of Congress and had them testify, under penalty of perjury, about what they know that you are not supposed to know? Bring them all in together including Shanahan and Lyons-Weiler and Paul Thomas and Doug Hulstedt. Ask them why, when parents at AutismOne Conferences are asked whether they think vaccines cause autism, nearly all the hands in the room go up? How did all the parents get it wrong? Why do all the studies which look at the odds ratios get very similar numbers? Do they all have the same “confounder”? What is it?

The scientific community is avoiding these issues. If you want to get answers, it needs to be driven by influential people from outside the scientific community. You sound like you’re motivated to find answers.

Shall we find out who is lying and who is telling the truth?

You said you wanted to know. Are you willing to take the steps to find out?

