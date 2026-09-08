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Peter W Allen's avatar
Peter W Allen
6h

Steve, he also is bullish against ivermectin as having any positive cliinical outcomes. i think it is a character flaw, he just will not subscribe to common understanding, he wants to be the brilliant founder of fact, not one who subscribes. he is an intellectual narcissist ..we have seen this before ad nauseum.

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annademo
6h

When he made some completely rude and unprofessional comments about Dr. Malone, I stopped reading and subscribing to his Substack immediately. That was years ago. I think it had to do with using HCQ or IVM to treat Covid.

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