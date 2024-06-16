Nope. Should be titled “More very bad science that proves nothing other than if you don’t feed cells, they will die and some of the residue will have particles of various sizes and shapes that if you do not look closely can be misinterpreted as virions.”

Executive summary

Podcaster D. Alec Zeck is making outlandish claims about “the end of virology” using a series of flawed experiments and unconfirmed (by gene sequencing) observations in a video he is promoting. Don’t be fooled. Here’s how to spot the fraud.

Mischaracterizing the Lanka court decision about measles

I’m going to start with the very end of the video which made it clear to me that either Jamie Andrews (the scientist featured in Zeck’s video) is either deliberately misleading people or simply not a very careful scientist. Either way, this should be very troubling that they have no trouble misrepresenting the facts in the public record regarding the Lanka case.

The Lanka court case story is easy to validate yourself which I did personally more than a year ago by reading the original court decisions which are in the public domain.

Jamie says at 1:52 into the video that “Stefan Lanka won where they had to admit that there was no scientific proof that the measles virus existed.”

Hardly. This is very false and misleading just like the rest of Alec’s video.

Lanka offered 100K euro prize money if someone could prove the measles virus existed. The prize money was claimed by Dr. David Bardens who proved in 6 papers that the measles virus existed. The German court agreed Bardens met his burden of proof.

But Lanka had the decision overturned by arguing that his challenge required the proof to be in a SINGLE paper, a condition he NEVER brought up in the lower court trial (because he realized it later as a way to get out of paying the bet).

And clearly Bardens didn’t realize it had to be in a single paper because Bardens put in a lot of work to assemble the 6 papers.

So the lower court ruled Bardens met the challenge and PROVED measles existed.

But a higher court pointed out Bardens supplied 6 papers instead of a SINGLE paper that Lanka argued he required a SINGLE paper.

Here is the exact wording of the decision, supplied by Jamie himself, which shows that the “single paper” limitation was why the decision was overturned, and not the scientific merits.

Isn’t it funny how Lanka NEVER brought the “single paper” argument up in the lower court? Why didn’t he? The answer is obvious: it’s because he figured the argument after he lost in the lower court. But he told people he didn’t bring it up because the court wouldn’t have believed him (even though it was in the plain language of his own offer).

This does NOT change the fact that Bardens proof that measles existed was affirmed in a court of law.

That determination was NEVER overturned by any court. Ever.

Science NEVER says you are restricted to a single paper to prove something.

So for Andrews to make the claim that “they had to admit that there was no scientific proof that the measles virus existed” isn’t anywhere close to the truth. I challenged Jamie to show that I am wrong.

Lanka simply won on a technicality: a strict interpretation of the exact wording of the challenge as requiring a single paper.

You can read the story here. The key piece is this:

In the higher court’s ruling (here), the judge noted that in the lower court, “it was proven that the publications submitted by the plaintiff (Bardens) in their entirety provided evidence of the existence and causative properties of the measles virus and that the determination of the diameter in the form requested by the defendant was successful (and) the result is not objectionable” (clause 104). But the higher court also noted that one of Lanka’s criteria, that the proof be contained in a single scientific paper, rather than multiple papers, had not been met by Bardens (clause 122).

Anyone serious about science would never say, “You have to prove that measles exists within a SINGLE scientific paper.” If measles can be proven to exist in two (or more) scientific papers, should we believe that measles does not exist?

Is Jamie going to recant his statement? I’m not aware of him doing that.

Nor am I aware of Alec Zeck acknowledging the clear misinformation spread by Jamie.

I predict they’ll just let it stand without any apology for misleading people. And that says a lot about their character.

Key points Jamie Andrews claimed in the video

I’ll save you the two hours to watch the video. Here are the key points that were made:

If you starve cells of nutrients, they will die If you add sputum to the mix and starve the cells, they will also die They falsely claim this death is what virologists observe as cytopathic effect (CPE) and they claim that it proves that CPE is not caused by any virus because it occurs without adding a virus. After the cells die, if you examine the material under an electron microscope, you can find isolated extracellular structures that look similar in size and shape to SARS-CoV-2, measles, and HIV structures.

And that’s it.

This is their PROOF that virology is a fraud!

Many problems with their “experiment”

If they are going to criticize virology, they should be using a scientific method with controls. They didn’t do that. They NEVER compared virus vs. no virus. That’s why they have not convinced a single virologist with their experiment. They are expecting that people who are not trained in virology will conclude they have exposed the “fraud.”

The reason they can’t find anyone credible to endorse their work is because it proves nothing.

For example:

At no time did they add a real virus to the mix and measure the differential cell death to quantify the level of CPE. So there was no true independent variable that was manipulated to see if there was a change in the dependent variable. This is basic science. If there is no differential cell death rate when a virus (which would have had to have been previously demonstrated to grow aggressively in the chosen medium) is added, then you’ve got something to talk about. BUT THEY NEVER DID THAT. THEY NEVER ADDED ANY VIRUS AT ALL!!! If they wanted to prove CPE doesn’t cause cell death from a virus, you need a virus. Here’s what they should do: show us 20 cell culture flasks with VeroE6 cells. Then one researcher randomly adds different fast growing viruses to half the flasks. Then other researchers, who are blinded to the intervention, measure cell counts at the start for each flask and then 1 and 2 days later on each of the 20 flasks. Throughout the process, all flasks are treated exactly the same: same temperature, same nutrients, same rotating mechanism, etc. Everything is identical except for the strain of virus added. Why didn’t they do that? You can’t cut corners in science like this with no virus and claim this is a game changing result showing viruses don’t cause CPE. At no point did they do the any staining to see and verify CPE and look at the inclusion bodies and syncytia. Why didn’t they do that if they wanted to show CPE was happening? At no time did they ever do any genetic sequencing on the results to verify any of the viruses they claimed were present were present. This is absolutely key if they are trying to make a point. Why didn’t they do this? You can do Sanger sequencing for as little as $200 and that’s considered the “gold standard.” Sanger can find “a needle in a huge haystack.” Are we to believe they lacked the $200 to do this critical step??? If the gene sequencing showed a match, this would be game changing. Are we to believe that they didn’t do the sequencing because none of them could come up with $200? They never explained this. If you look CLOSELY at the images, for example SARS-Cov-2, you’ll see their “SARS-CoV-2” does NOT look like SARS-CoV-2. But they showed this on different slides so you could NOT make the comparison. They claim this is SARS-CoV-2. But it is in isolation (they zoom out later). The real SARS-CoV-2 will have LOTS of virions because viruses multiply rapidly inside a cell (the cell basically makes copy after copy until it dies). Also, there should be spikes surrounding the ENTIRE perimeter as in the real thing below. Nope, not there. And the density of the “black dots” inside the virion is NOT the same as the image below. HALO around the cell is black. Wrong color! EVEN WORSE: THE “HALO” of spike surrounding the real virus is light gray (below), but their “halo” is black. WHOOPS!!!!!!!!! The colors don’t match, yet they say these particles are identical to the CDC reference image. They are so anxious to “prove” their point that they ignore anything inconsistent with their story. Willful blindness. You want to believe you are right so much that you miss the details like the halo color doesn’t match up.



This is why gene sequencing is so necessary. It’s objective. It can be replicated. It eliminates all doubt. They didn’t do it. This is the comparison image THEY chose from the CDC. Note how the spikes on the virus uniformly surround the cell. Note the high density of the black dots inside the virion. And note that there are lots of them in close proximity. The halo around the cell is a light gray. It is NOT black like in their image. At no time did they ever point out that viral replication depends on the cell culture chosen. They said a “more robust cell line” would be a “better” test without any acknowledgement whatsoever that viral growth depends on the virus and the cell line. Certain viruses grow better in certain cell lines. No mention of that. If you want to replicate someone else’s work and prove it is wrong, you replicate it. You don’t change the cell line and you don’t change what you put into the cells. At no time did they ever do any genetic sequencing on the sputum they added to verify that there were no viruses being added. This is basic stuff. If you never sequenced what you are adding, how do you know what it has? Did it have any viruses or bacteria? We have no clue since they never characterized the sample. They didn’t even think that was important. NEVER did they mention that the overall shape (round) and size (on the very upper end of SARS-CoV-2) is NOT definitive and warned the audience that NO CONCLUSIONS should be drawn as to whether they found SARS-CoV-2 until they can confirm it with gene sequencing. That would have been the scientifically responsible thing to do. Nothing was said. Instead, this was hailed as a breakthrough. Jamie said he needed funds for a PCR machine. So they are ostensibly acknowledging that PCR is not a flawed technique because if it was, why would they waste funds on a machine whose results are random? I agree PCR isn’t a flawed process, but this may upset people to learn that leading virus debunkers have publicly acknowledged the value of PCR.

Alec needs to explain the images we do have of the virus

Please Alec, if the virus doesn’t exist, how do you explain all the images in this New York Times article from 2020?

How do you explain the fact we can image everything predicted by virology happening within a cell? Have you seen this paper? Tell us what we are seeing if it isn’t a virus.

We can see the virions and everything we observe in the images is consistent with virology. Everything. Including seeing the spike inside the cell and outside the cell.

What is NOT consistent?

Alec agreed to “consider” answering the questions I posed in my article if I wrote about his study

I delivered.

I can’t wait to hear his explanation for this section (or any other)!

But he couched his offer as “consider responding.”

So he can easily blow it off which he will because there is no way for him to explain how stress (or any other cause) can cause a very precise genomic sequence to be generated nearly identically in millions of people.

Burden of proof

If you want to topple an existing scientific discipline, the person doing the attack has the burden of proof.

The video isn’t a credible scientific attack for reasons I pointed out.

They could easily remedy the flaws in their process, but simply choose not to.

Their response to my critique of their methods

To my astonishment, Jamie made this offer which I immediately accepted:

Your opinion

I predict many people reading this article will be fooled by the video because they want to believe the video is legit science so they will ignore the questions raised in this article.

Those who voted “No” should find this very disturbing how very bad science can be used to fool people.

Summary

Flawed study that surprised no one. No independent variable (comparing virus vs. no virus CPE rates). No genomic sequencing to validate they produced SARS-CoV-2. No paper available describing the research, only a video. Not how it is done.

Will people be fooled by his video? Absolutely!

Share