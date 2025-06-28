Executive summary

At the ACIP meeting, they showed this slides to prove the COVID vaccine is safe:

This is observed VAERS death reports within 42 days of the COVID shot vs. expected rate based on the age group. A self-controlled case series (SCCS).

The slide shows if you got a COVID vaccine, you’re damn close to immortal for 42 days. You could sky dive without a parachute and you wouldn’t die. People could shoot you with a gun at point blank range and you wouldn’t die. You get the picture.

If this slide were true, I’d be lining up to get my shots every month. We all would.

The shots would be the greatest medical miracle in history.

But it’s completely bogus for two reasons:

HVE, the healthy vaccinee effect, depresses deaths for 21 days after you get your shot. This is because they don’t vaccinate people who are going to die (and 75% of deaths are predictable). So half the observation window is comprised of people who are far less likely to die. VAERS is very under-reported. Even when people are told to report to VAERS by the CDC, only 4% of them do that, an under-reporting factor (URF)=26.

So that’s why the counts are so low. The first effect reduces counts by around 25%. The second by 26x or more.

Net reduction in observed events: 36X or more.

The fact that they present this at an ACIP meeting is appalling.

AFAIK, nobody on the ACIP committee spotted the deception. That’s super bad as well.

But that’s how they trick you.

I’ve never heard any CDC official talking about the URF and how they calculated it at an ACIP meeting. Have you?

The URF is likely around 58 for death reports from the COVID vaccine. That’s computed from the Levi Florida study vs. actual reports of Pfizer in VAERS from Florida. You can’t do better than that.

The COVID vaccine was a train wreck. We will never be able to restore confidence in the CDC if they keep misleading us like this.

Sadly, nobody who works for the CDC is able to figure out how to use their own data correctly to find a safety signal, nor do they want to know of a better way.

All my calls and emails go unanswered.

