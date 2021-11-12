A message from Michael
He paid the ultimate price to send this message to you. Please take a minute to hear what he wants you to know: that the medical community is deliberately hiding the deaths from the vaccine.
Mike Granata was a resident of Gilroy, CA (about a 30 minute drive from where I live). On November 1, 2021, he died at age 56. His death was clearly caused by the vaccine. There was no news coverage or investigation at the time. There still isn’t.
For those who knew Mike, you know that he was a good and honest man. He was kind, considerate, and always polite.
Mike was adamant that people know what happened to him that caused his early and unexpected death.
Here’s an excerpt of the obituary he wrote before he died:
I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die. At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated.
…
I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.
However, the single most important part of what he wanted people to know is this:
Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wife to get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccines because the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hidden within the medical profession. I promised I would get the message out.
Read Michael Granata’s full obituary here. He is not alone. There are over 300,000 Americans with a similar story.
His death was not caused by the vaccine according to the CDC. I wonder what caused it? The CDC won’t tell us what has caused any of these deaths after the vaccine. They will only tell us, “It wasn’t the vaccine.” How reassuring.
The evidence I’ve seen shows Michael’s advice is supported by the data.
While there are stories of the unvaccinated dying, as this article shows, 90% of hospital admissions are vaccinated people in an area with a 50% vaccination rate. That’s what we should be paying attention to!
If you get COVID, treat it with an approved early treatment protocol.
Remember: Everyone hospitalized for COVID today has one thing in common: they didn’t use a proven early treatment protocol as soon as they noticed they were sick.
Update 10/29/23
Juliet Smith attended Michael’s funeral. She told me today that at the funeral Michael’s wife said that the hospital asked the family (and the local newspapers) not to publicize the obituary that Michael drafted before he died. The reason was simple: it would create vaccine hesitancy.
Juliet lost her brother, Mark LaPointe, age 56, to the COVID vaccine. He brother was perfectly healthy before taking 1 shot of Moderna. He died while walking the day after the shot. They would not do an autopsy. The doctors told her it wasn’t the shot that killed him because he didn’t die on the same day as the shot was given, he died on the day after.
Summary
The truth of deaths from the vaccine are being hidden by the medical profession. This is important for everyone to know.
Hi Steve. I’d like to share my own stories. ‘Pete’ was born in 1968 like me & we grew up in the same suburb, he married my classmate & they ended up together 30 years w/2 grandkids. He got the shots & quickly suffered loss of vision and steady decline; dead in 7 weeks. Doctors said he died of prion cjd.
Next, an in-law i’d known 40 years. Nice guy early 60s. Married to a nurse, got injected early. First week of May I get a text saying he died ‘heart attack’. His family, deeply beholden to ‘science’ and leftist politics, say he drank heavily and it hurt his health. Still that’s now 2.
Number three just happened couple weeks ago. Ex-navy pilot & state wrestling champ now 60, heart attack. His parents still alive…
Finally my wife’s in-law, a health nut, mid 50s, got first shot then within 48 hours he was in mass pain & diagnosed with some type of organ cancer. He is getting treatment, still alive.
I think hospital stats need to be released nationwide & studied to determine the magnitude of what’s really happening. Of course it pains me to lose people I love but it’s equally painful to see Tony Fauci lauded when he was involved in the lab experiments.
As for me I’ve had melanoma cancer some years back & appreciate the expanding hypothesis that the shots bring forth dormant illness; I’m going to hold off just like this successful, deceased engineer Mike Granata instinctually desired.
Steve, I hope it’s okay, but I pointed one of my new readers to you as a possible resource. She has two severely vaxx-injured children, and her husband, who works for a federal contractor, is facing termination for refusing the mandate. She herself has suffered lifelong injuries from receiving the smallpox vaccine in 1965.
She has been desperately trying to find an attorney to help her file an injunction in district court in Colorado. She’s called 15 so far and no takers. Her hope is to get a few hundred or even thousands of federal contractors to join together in fighting the mandate and believes getting some alternative media attention will help get the message out.
She appeared on a recent Richie Allen podcast (https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2021-10-20T11_23_14-07_00 > starts around 23 minutes in with the Jane Doe interview), but his audience is largely in the UK/Ireland/Scotland, and she needs to reach federal contractors/employees in the US.
If you can do anything to help with reaching out to media outlets or getting her in touch with an attorney brave enough to help, she would be immensely grateful.