Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mags's avatar
Mags
Nov 12, 2021

Hi Steve. I’d like to share my own stories. ‘Pete’ was born in 1968 like me & we grew up in the same suburb, he married my classmate & they ended up together 30 years w/2 grandkids. He got the shots & quickly suffered loss of vision and steady decline; dead in 7 weeks. Doctors said he died of prion cjd.

Next, an in-law i’d known 40 years. Nice guy early 60s. Married to a nurse, got injected early. First week of May I get a text saying he died ‘heart attack’. His family, deeply beholden to ‘science’ and leftist politics, say he drank heavily and it hurt his health. Still that’s now 2.

Number three just happened couple weeks ago. Ex-navy pilot & state wrestling champ now 60, heart attack. His parents still alive…

Finally my wife’s in-law, a health nut, mid 50s, got first shot then within 48 hours he was in mass pain & diagnosed with some type of organ cancer. He is getting treatment, still alive.

I think hospital stats need to be released nationwide & studied to determine the magnitude of what’s really happening. Of course it pains me to lose people I love but it’s equally painful to see Tony Fauci lauded when he was involved in the lab experiments.

As for me I’ve had melanoma cancer some years back & appreciate the expanding hypothesis that the shots bring forth dormant illness; I’m going to hold off just like this successful, deceased engineer Mike Granata instinctually desired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Nov 12, 2021

Steve, I hope it’s okay, but I pointed one of my new readers to you as a possible resource. She has two severely vaxx-injured children, and her husband, who works for a federal contractor, is facing termination for refusing the mandate. She herself has suffered lifelong injuries from receiving the smallpox vaccine in 1965.

She has been desperately trying to find an attorney to help her file an injunction in district court in Colorado. She’s called 15 so far and no takers. Her hope is to get a few hundred or even thousands of federal contractors to join together in fighting the mandate and believes getting some alternative media attention will help get the message out.

She appeared on a recent Richie Allen podcast (https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2021-10-20T11_23_14-07_00 > starts around 23 minutes in with the Jane Doe interview), but his audience is largely in the UK/Ireland/Scotland, and she needs to reach federal contractors/employees in the US.

If you can do anything to help with reaching out to media outlets or getting her in touch with an attorney brave enough to help, she would be immensely grateful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
128 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture