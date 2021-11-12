Mike Granata was a resident of Gilroy, CA (about a 30 minute drive from where I live). On November 1, 2021, he died at age 56. His death was clearly caused by the vaccine. There was no news coverage or investigation at the time. There still isn’t.

For those who knew Mike, you know that he was a good and honest man. He was kind, considerate, and always polite.

Mike was adamant that people know what happened to him that caused his early and unexpected death.

Here’s an excerpt of the obituary he wrote before he died:

I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die. At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated. … I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.

However, the single most important part of what he wanted people to know is this:

Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wife to get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccines because the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hidden within the medical profession. I promised I would get the message out.

Read Michael Granata’s full obituary here. He is not alone. There are over 300,000 Americans with a similar story.

Click to read Michael’s full message. He wanted people to know what killed him. The hospital asked the family and media not to publicize his obituary because it would create vaccine hesitancy.

His death was not caused by the vaccine according to the CDC. I wonder what caused it? The CDC won’t tell us what has caused any of these deaths after the vaccine. They will only tell us, “It wasn’t the vaccine.” How reassuring.

The evidence I’ve seen shows Michael’s advice is supported by the data.

While there are stories of the unvaccinated dying, as this article shows, 90% of hospital admissions are vaccinated people in an area with a 50% vaccination rate. That’s what we should be paying attention to!

If you get COVID, treat it with an approved early treatment protocol.

Remember: Everyone hospitalized for COVID today has one thing in common: they didn’t use a proven early treatment protocol as soon as they noticed they were sick.

Update 10/29/23

Juliet Smith attended Michael’s funeral. She told me today that at the funeral Michael’s wife said that the hospital asked the family (and the local newspapers) not to publicize the obituary that Michael drafted before he died. The reason was simple: it would create vaccine hesitancy.

Juliet lost her brother, Mark LaPointe, age 56, to the COVID vaccine. He brother was perfectly healthy before taking 1 shot of Moderna. He died while walking the day after the shot. They would not do an autopsy. The doctors told her it wasn’t the shot that killed him because he didn’t die on the same day as the shot was given, he died on the day after.

Summary

The truth of deaths from the vaccine are being hidden by the medical profession. This is important for everyone to know.