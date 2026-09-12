Executive summary

Vaccines either cause autism or they don’t.

To answer that question, I’ve listed some key pieces of evidence.

You can play detective and judge for yourself which hypothesis that these observations are consistent with.

30 different observations all consistent with “vaccines cause autism”

Each of these alone is not definitive. Taken as a whole, it’s hard to see how these are all consistent with vaccines having nothing to do with autism.

For details on all of these, see my autism survey results article:

Autism onset survey of Sharyl Attkisson’s followers show 20/20 sudden onset cases were attributed to vaccination by the parents. None of the 7 autism survey predictions applied to the data were consistent with the null hypothesis. There is a no-vax US pediatric practice with over 6,000 unvaccinated/low vaccinated patients with zero autism over 25 years. We couldn’t find an Amish person who was aware of an unvaxxed Amish child with autism ever. One Amish wrote to me, “I’m in my 60s and I haven’t met one yet, I don’t think I’m going to before I die of old age either. Pigs would likely fly first.” But only vaxxed Amish with autism are easy to find. The only difference in these kids: whether they were vaccinated. Unvaccinated Amish with Down’s syndrome are easy to find. So autism is not likely genetic. No Amish with turbo cancer (they didn’t take the COVID shots). No “died suddenly” either. Monterey pediatrician Doug Hulstedt had 46 sudden onset cases in his practice. His medical records showed the sequence was alway vaccine and sudden-onset within 2 week after vaccine, never before. Paul Thomas’s vaccine-delay plan achieved 0 autism cases in 1,176 children. Other under-vaccination practices all achieve lower autism rates than surrounding clinics. I wasn’t able to find any sudden onset cases happening a week before a vax appointment, but easily found hundreds happening within a week after. The autism survey showed large numbers of sudden onset happening the same day, all after vaccination. Far too many to have happened just from random chance. The 0 to 5 day incidence rate is typically 20x higher than the rates during days 6 to 59. JB Handley reports that among cases at his local autism child daycare facility, 90% of parents determined their child changed right after vaccination. The other 10% were not open to talking about it. The Chief Science Officer of the Autism Science Foundation Alycia Halladay ran for cover when I asked her “Would you like to see the data?” Why would she do that? I tried to get anyone on the other side to use my survey to prove it was all selection bias. All refused. Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, the government’s expert witness in the Hannah Polling case, admitted vaccines can trigger autism. The DOJ fired him immediately thereafter. Top autism researcher Richard Frye has privately admitted that vaccines cause autism but “we aren’t allowed to talk about it.” Additional vaccines —> step change in behavior (see the Jeremy story) Heavy metal toxicity was a common factor in the 4 kids with autism. The 2 kids without autism: no heavy metal toxicity. Aluminum concentration in the brains of autistic kids are among the highest ever measured. The onset sequence is extremely well defined: vaccine, fever, Tylenol, autism onset. It always happens in the same sequence. If autism were random, the autism onset would be randomly distributed in that sequence. It’s not. Bogus large population studies designed to not find a signal, and the authors don’t want to talk about it. The authors of the Amish with autism paper refused to answer any questions about vaccination status of the Amish kids (even though they had it). Vaxxed /unvaxxed study odds ratios (ORs) allow show a spike for autism being higher in the vaccinated. No exceptions. CDC vaccination schedule shifted —> onset age shifted (Bernard Rimland testimony in Congress). It’s not genetic. It’s man-made. This was the clearest signal and everyone ignored it. Rise in vaccinations —> rise in autism rates X post The McDowell triplets became autistic within hours of each other, starting just 2 hours after vaccination. All the genetic research to date can explain only 20% of cases The CDC Verstraten study showed Thimerosal caused autism; it was discussed at Simpsonwood secretly and it took them 4 years to figure out how to adjust the data to make the signal go away. CDC scientist William Thompson admitted Coleen Boyle ordered him to delete the study data linking vaccines with autism in the DeStefano study. Why would they need to delete data? That’s unethical. There are 1,200 papers showing the association between vaccines and autism. See the Palmer “Truth Will Prevail” e-book (718 pages). 250 papers showing how vaccines cause autism (mechanism of action) Surveys show autism onset is not symmetrical around the day of vaccination like it would be if vaccines don’t cause autism. Try running this survey yourself.

Summary

We’ll have even more reasons soon. Stay tuned.

I have yet to meet anyone who can explain how this evidence is more likely associated with the null hypothesis. Any takers?