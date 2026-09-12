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Rickyrickardo's avatar
Rickyrickardo
17h

Thank you Steve.

One in several million has the integrity and fortitude to tackle this issue. You are appreciated and amazing!

You have the substance, the evidence that we all knew in our hearts and it's undeniable.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
17h

We are believers. Jabs cause autism. Full stop.

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