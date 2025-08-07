9 studies vaxxed vs. unvaxxed, all published in the peer-reviewed literature, show vaccinated are worse off in every measure
Here are the 9 studies from Vaxxed-Unvaxxed, thanks to Brian Hooker. 100% show your kids are far better off avoiding all vaccines. Where's the science showing the opposite? Nowhere to be found!
Anthony R. Mawson, et al., “Pilot Comparative Study on the Health of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated 6 to 12-year-old U.S. Children,” Journal of Translational Science 3, no. 3 (2017): 1-12, doi: 10.15761/JTS.1000186
Anthony R. Mawson et al., “Preterm Birth, Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Cross-Sectional Study of 6- to 12-Year-Old Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children,” Journal of Translational Science 3, no. 3 (2017): 1-8, doi:10.15761/JTS.1000187.
Brian Hooker and Neil Z. Miller, “Analysis of Health Outcomes in Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children: Developmental Delays, Asthma, Ear Infections and Gastrointestinal Disorders,” SAGE Open Medicine 8, (2020): 2050312120925344, doi:10.1177/2050312120925344.
Brian Hooker and Neil Z. Miller, “Health Effects in Vaccinated versus Unvaccinated Children,” Journal of Translational Science 7, (2021): 1-11, doi:10.15761/JTS.1000459.
James Lyons-Weiler and Paul Thomas, “Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses along the Axis of Vaccination,” International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 17, no. 22 (2020): 8674, doi:10.3390/ijerph17228674. (I’m still trying to locate the republished article after the journal unethically retracted this paper; the journals hate papers exposing the fraud.)
NVKP, “Diseases and Vaccines: NVKP Survey Results,” Nederlandse Vereniging Kritisch Prikken, 2006, accessed July 1, 2022.
Joy Garner, “Statistical Evaluation of Health Outcomes in the Unvaccinated: Full Report,” The Control Group: Pilot Survey of Unvaccinated Americans, November 19, 2020.
Joy Garner, “Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated,” International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research 2, no. 2, (2022): 670-686, doi: 10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.40
Rachel Enriquez et al., “The Relationship Between Vaccine Refusal and Self-Report of Atopic Disease in Children,” The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology 115, no. 4 (2005): 737-744, doi:10.1016/j.jaci.2004.12.1128.
Steve, thank you so much for this compilation - and to all the good scientists who are doing the research. It gives us all a ray of hope in this dystopia that we live in. Yes it is hard to laugh or smile, knowing what we all know.. The depopulation agenda is real.
For my part I made a documentary film, UNRAVELED, the true stories of 3 women and their stories of pain, suffering and loss during the Covid narrative.... It is currently being circulating in film festivals. Exposing the lies is what we all must do, each of us in our own way. Trailer and information Unraveledfilm.com
Onward Christian (and all) soldiers. My film, your research, all of us here. What we have they cannot take from us. God bless you Steve and all who try to shed light on the darkness 🙏
I am also not laughing the description posted by Factcinator. We have millions of people from in utero to elderly who departed their God breathed lives before their time. This is a luciferian agenda implemented via the UN henchmen. This is not time to make satire out of Democide. It was all calculated, concocted and implemented as part of the UN Agenda 21 goals for no live births past 2030. Their ultimate agenda is to remove 90% of the population. We are considered useless eaters. Only those who survive the conversion into transhumanism can remain. WAKE UP!
Now- take action. Educate yourself, your families, your friends and communities. The UN agenda is unfolding also at the local level for years under “Regional Government”. That is the Deep State. They are implementing the green deals and 15 min cities via their development projects & UN NGO grants. Every county, city & state government needs to be taken back by the people. We have lost our power because those we elect now once regional government money trough.
Run for office and get out of the Regional governments to stop their agenda. They are stealing your peoperties, increasing taxes across the country, taking farmland, creating land trusts etc. remember the WEF Goal is for you to own nothing and be happy for it. The Plandemic was just the start of accelerating their global plan. But the US is the biggest target because we still attempt to enforce our constitution
God gave you his breath of life! God gave you your liberties not the government. But the condition upon which God has granted us Liberty IS Eternal Vigilence. Learn your Declaration , US & State Constitution. Now take back what the enemy stole before it’s too late. Go to www.JBS.org to gain the knowledge you need, create or join a local chapter, learn how to become a citizen lobbyist and run for office. God did not give you a spirit of fear but of Power, Love & a Sound Mind. Greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world. Stay on mission.