Executive summary

$100K should be enough money to get anyone’s attention for a 1-hour discussion on the safety of the COVID mRNA shots, shouldn’t it?

My December 2025–only offer: I’m offering $100K in prize money to any US-based epidemiologist, infectious-disease specialist, or biostatistics professor (UPenn or any other US institution) with an h-index of 10 or higher who believes my Czech record-level data analysis is wrong and can demonstrate to the judges that the data actually shows that the cumulative net mortality benefit is more likely to exceed the mortality risk for recipients of 2 or 3 doses of the mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna) COVID shots during the first two years of the vaccine program.

You may work anywhere: CDC, FDA, NIH, academia, private sector, or independently.

I am also opening it to any employees of Pfizer or Moderna authorized by the company. Isn’t it stunning that the vaccine makers themselves aren’t willing to defend their own product?

The discussion will be judged by three mutually agreeable, unbiased judges.

Equal talk time: 30 minutes per side (1 hour total).

