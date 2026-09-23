Executive summary
Dr. Bernard Rimland studied autism for over 44 years, including about 35 years collecting parent reports. He is the founder of the Autism Research Institute (ARI).
He testified in Congress on April 6, 2000.
You can find his full testimony here starting on page 337 including the chart on the shift of the onset age post MMR vaccine.
In this article, I will summarize his key points:
Vaccines cause autism
Authors of papers disputing this will not show their data. They ignored all data requests.
There was a shift in parent-observed onset age from birth to 18 months that happened post-MMR vaccine introduction. It flipped from 2:1 (birth onset:18 mo onset) to 1:2 which is dramatic. Nobody has ever explained it including the current ARI which is now pro-vaccine!
Starting in 1964, parents started telling Rimland their children were normal until getting a DPT shot, a “triple vaccine.” So in 1967, he started systematically collecting data on the child’s response to the DPT shot.
More recently, before his testimony, he was inundated with parents reporting their child was normal until receiving the MMR, another triple vaccine.
You can see the chart Rimland referenced in his testimony above.
You can also watch the full testimony: Dr. Bernard Rimland, Dr. Michael Goldberg & Dr. Mary Megson - Autism & Childhood Vaccines - April 2000.
Key points
These are the four myths he dispells:
Vaccines are safe
No link between MMR and autism. And Taylor refused to supply his data for re-analysis!
Autism is primarily genetic.
Autism “naturally” occurs at 18 months
Key statement:
As a parent and as a full-time professional researcher, I am bitterly disappointed with the medical establishment's dismal record with regard to autism over the past 60 years. The medical schools, as well as the governmental agencies, have consistently supported outmoded, unproven and even disproven theories from the very beginning, and have actively opposed the most promising approaches for the treatment of autism.
…
Tens of millions of dollars have been spent on non-productive lines of research, while virtually no money at all has been given to research on the methods of alternative medicine, which are far more promising in terms of both safety and. efficacy.
Summary
Not much has changed in the last 25 years, has it?
I’m certain Rimland was right. And I’m on verge of proving it to the world using very precise methods that anyone can replicate.
No one ever counted my daughter in these numbers! Her pediatrician denied causation with the “new MMR” in 1988!”
In one day my beautiful, intelligent, precocious physical & verbal abilities left! It took 6 years of nutrients, speech and physical therapy, encouragement and prayers…to bring her back! Pre & Probiotics, high quality vitamins in 1991 helped bring her out! She will be 40 on her next birthday and she is beautiful and functions nearly normal! She still has Dyscalculia and difficulty making friends even though she is outgoing and friendly. She was a Produce Clerk for ten plus years and then a medical office assistant then a medical office manager and everyone loved her there! She is an overcomer and I am so very proud of her! We should have named her “JOY”!
We need a new suffrage movement! Women need to rise up and stop this march to extinction!