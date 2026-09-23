Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janna's avatar
Janna
2h

No one ever counted my daughter in these numbers! Her pediatrician denied causation with the “new MMR” in 1988!”

In one day my beautiful, intelligent, precocious physical & verbal abilities left! It took 6 years of nutrients, speech and physical therapy, encouragement and prayers…to bring her back! Pre & Probiotics, high quality vitamins in 1991 helped bring her out! She will be 40 on her next birthday and she is beautiful and functions nearly normal! She still has Dyscalculia and difficulty making friends even though she is outgoing and friendly. She was a Produce Clerk for ten plus years and then a medical office assistant then a medical office manager and everyone loved her there! She is an overcomer and I am so very proud of her! We should have named her “JOY”!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

We need a new suffrage movement! Women need to rise up and stop this march to extinction!

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture