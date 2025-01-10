The evidence seems pretty clear that the Moderna vaccine is far more deadly than the Pfizer vaccine (30% or more on average). The Czech Republic data showed this convincingly and many other studies found the same thing.

But it turns out that this may not be so true as I believed…

But I recently learned new data from a very reliable source (and confirmed it just now in a call with Sasha Latypova) that you should know if you are ever in a position to have to recommend one or the other to someone who is forced to be vaccinated.