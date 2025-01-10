Which mRNA vaccine is safer?
If you are forced to choose, which one should you get? New data I received two days ago shows it's not as straightforward as I used to believe!
The evidence seems pretty clear that the Moderna vaccine is far more deadly than the Pfizer vaccine (30% or more on average). The Czech Republic data showed this convincingly and many other studies found the same thing.
But it turns out that this may not be so true as I believed…
But I recently learned new data from a very reliable source (and confirmed it just now in a call with Sasha Latypova) that you should know if you are ever in a position to have to recommend one or the other to someone who is forced to be vaccinated.