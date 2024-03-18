Watch the live free speech broadcast starting Monday March 18 at 9am EST
All my friends will be there on the livestream
On Monday, the US Supreme Court will hear a critical free speech case over government pressure on social media sites to remove content.
We think the government is putting pressure on social media companies to censor content and are thus engaging, through third parties, something that they are not allowed to do under the US Constitution. We think the stay on the lower court ruling should be lifted so that the government is no longer allowed to pressure social media companies into censoring people.
The government claims that they aren’t strong-arming the social media companies, but just giving them advice which the social media companies are free to ignore with no repercussions.
There will be a rally in front of the Supreme Court that will broadcast live starting at 9am EST. You can watch it at the CHD website by clicking the image here:
All my friends will be there (including a surprise guest) and giving speeches.
I was invited to speak at the event, but had to decline due to a scheduling conflict.
Case documents
Here are the case documents in Murthy v. Missouri (formerly titled Missouri v. Biden) Missouri is the good guy. Murthy, the US Surgeon General, is the bad guy.
Live coverage
The event will be covered by the usual suspects, The Highwire and The Epoch Times.
Watch on the Highwire
You can watch it at The Highwire and also the Highwire video posted on X.
Listen to the Supreme Court arguments live on Monday March 18 starting at 10am EST
If you want to hear the legal arguments from inside the court room, here is the link to hear the live audio feed (no video though).
Summary
I’ll be watching it live on the CHD website and I hope you will too!
This will be a landmark event.
Looks like you and your friends will be on the losing end in this one, Steve. That's as it should be. Your beef is with the social media companies, not the government.