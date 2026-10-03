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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
10hEdited

The image captures a viral moment involving Dr. Mary Talley Bowden handing a copy of her book to Doug Griffith, an attorney representing Houston Methodist.

The exchange took place after a legal hearing related to her high-profile dispute with the Texas Medical Board over patient treatment choices and medical autonomy. As Griffith was preparing to leave and putting things into his bag, Dr. Bowden handed him the book, telling him that his ego would compel him to read it because he was featured inside.

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Denise Lewis's avatar
Denise Lewis
8h

So brave! What an amazing Doctor!

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