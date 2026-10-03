Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is one of the most fearless doctors I know — and we are very lucky to have her on the VSRF Board.

We’re raffling off a private 15-minute Zoom with Mary. Just you and Mary. Ask her questions, talk medicine, talk about what she’s been through, whatever you want.

But that’s not all.

The winner also gets two signed copies of Mary’s book, Dangerous Misinformation — one to keep and one to give to a friend.

And with cold, dry winter weather around the corner, Mary is throwing in a full one-year supply of Talley Balm, her all-natural skin balm made with beef tallow to moisturize, soothe and protect dry, irritated skin. And no, it doesn’t smell like beef.

Tickets start at just $20:

$20 = 1 ticket

$100 = 6 tickets

$500 = 30 tickets

GET YOUR RAFFLE TICKETS HERE

The raffle closes Tuesday, October 6th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Mary has been incredibly generous to do this for us and every ticket helps raise much-needed funds for VSRF.

So if you’ve ever wanted the chance to sit down one-on-one with Mary, this is it. And if you feel like splurging on yourself, even better — you’ll be helping VSRF at the same time.