Tonight we speak with legendary whistleblower and pharma industry insider Sasha Latypova about shocking evidence around the next major effort to get synthetic MRNA into the public’s bodies; via the food supply! Where the vaccine campaign failed, tainted food will win. That is, unless we fight back and demand accountability with these genetic products NOW!

Latypova will share her recent research on the prevalence of MRNA based vaccines in our meat supply and the associated risks of these genetic and recombinant products now in wide use, including:

Risks of integration into host genome and/or microbiome with subsequent long-term expression of aberrant proteins

Risks of shedding to humans and off-target animal species

Microbiome degradation (dysbiosis) highly likely – drives cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative, gastrointestinal and many other debilitating conditions

Risk of genome integration

Transfer into soils and plant bacteria via animal waste and water

Massive antibiotic resistance – ALL genetic vaccines are made from DNA plasmids with antibiotic resistant genes

Join us for this eye opening discussion that will make you want to start growing your own food!

