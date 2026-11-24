Tonight, VSRF Live welcomes investigative journalist and author Christine Dolan to discuss her provocative new book, Urban Legends: A Distillation of Evidence on Medical Trafficking, released today, November 24.

Drawing on years of investigative reporting, whistleblower accounts, and documented cases, Christine examines the darker side of modern medicine, from medical trafficking and vaccine injuries to the exploitation of vulnerable patients. Her investigation raises some disturbing questions about what happens when corporate profits and patient welfare collide. Who benefits, who suffers, and who is held accountable?

Joining Christine is VSRF’s dear friend Angelia Desselle, a COVID-19 vaccine injury survivor whose personal story is featured in the book. Angelia knows firsthand what it means to be injured and to fight for recognition, answers, and appropriate medical care.

Tonight, Lisa, Angelia, and Christine will explore the evidence behind Christine’s investigation and the devastating human consequences that result when our medical institutions so profoundly fail the very people they are entrusted to protect.

Please bring your friends and family tonight at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Click on the graphic above.

Steve

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