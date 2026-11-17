Nearly six years after the COVID vaccine rollout, many people reporting vaccine injuries continue to struggle with persistent or worsening health problems. The most urgent question is no longer simply what happened, but what can be done to help these patients recover?

Tonight, VSRF Live is delighted to welcome Dr. Jessica Rose as guest host, joined by renowned cardiologist and researcher Dr. Peter McCullough, fresh off his latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Having previously collaborated on scientific research, the two will come together for their first dedicated VSRF Live discussion to explore some of the most pressing questions surrounding vaccine safety.

They’ll explore the latest research into persistent post-vaccination symptoms, potential underlying causes, and long-term cardiac complications. What are researchers learning, and what are physicians seeing in patients nearly six years later?

And what is the latest news from each of these legendary doctors?

Join VSRF Live tonight at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. You don’t want to miss this.

Steve

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