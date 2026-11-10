Bad Medicine, the new documentary from Mikki Willis, creator of Plandemic, examines controversial COVID hospital protocols, including remdesivir, ventilators, and the isolation of patients from their families. Through heartbreaking firsthand accounts, it raises serious questions about censorship, institutional control, and whether lives could have been saved.

Tonight, VSRF is delighted to welcome back Livio Sanchez as guest host. Livio, who worked on Bad Medicine, reunites with Mikki for a behind-the-scenes look at the film, its stories, and the families still demanding answers and accountability.

What really happened inside our hospitals, who should be held accountable, and how do we make sure it never happens again?

I hope you’ll join VSRF for this important conversation. Click on the link above tonight at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Steve

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