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SHug's avatar
SHug
1d

Hey Steve, have you seen this?? They're at it again.

CDC Claims H5N1 Detected in Deceased Washington Patient Without Releasing Underlying Laboratory Evidence

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/cdc-claims-h5n1-detected-in-deceased?

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

If the entire Medical Industry and Processed Food Industry ...with their body and brain-destroying products didn't exist...the world would be healthier. The human bloodstream was designed to utilize natural unprocessed foods...nothing else.

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