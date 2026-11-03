Are We Medicating Normal Human Emotions?

I’ll be traveling over the next three weeks, and Lisa (also out of town today), Janet, and Sammy are working on lining up some terrific guest hosts and co hosts for VSRF Live.

Tonight, we’re delighted to welcome back Livio Sanchez as host and Kim Witczak, a longtime patient and drug safety advocate who joined us earlier this year.

Kim’s story is heartbreaking.

As you may recall, In 2003, Kim’s husband, Woody, died by suicide at just 37, five weeks after being prescribed Zoloft off-label for insomnia.

Since then, Kim has spent more than 20 years exposing prescription drug risks, fighting for stronger safety warnings, and demanding accountability from pharmaceutical companies and regulators.

She’s now raising concerns about persistent adverse effects associated with antidepressants that she believes aren’t getting nearly enough attention.

Tonight, Livio and Kim will examine what’s driving our mental health crisis, the pharmaceutical industry’s influence, and whether we’re too quick to medicate ordinary human emotions instead of addressing their underlying causes.

Are we helping people get better, or creating lifelong patients?

I hope you’ll join VSRF for this important conversation. Click on the link above tonight at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Steve

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