What happens when the industries responsible for keeping us healthy make more money when we’re sick?

Tonight, I’m delighted to welcome back Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a longtime friend of VSRF.

A leading British cardiologist, Aseem has spent years challenging powerful medical interests, questioning the widespread use of statins, exposing conflicts of interest in research, and warning about the influence of Big Pharma and Big Food.

Then COVID happened.

Initially a supporter of COVID vaccination, Aseem reversed his position after examining safety evidence and the sudden death of his father, which he believes was linked to the shots. He became one of the most outspoken critics of their safety and the medical establishment.

His reversal came at a tremendous professional cost. But he refused to stay silent.

Today, Aseem believes corporate interests have created a healthcare system that profits from managing illness rather than preventing it. And now he’s doing something about it.

Tonight, Aseem will also discuss his recent move to Ovadia Heart Health in Florida, where he’s putting his philosophy into practice—focusing on prevention, metabolic health, and treating the root causes of chronic disease rather than simply managing symptoms.

Together we will discuss what’s gone wrong with modern medicine—and what it will take to fix it. I am looking forward to this conversation.

Please join us tonight at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Steve

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