What happens when the industries responsible for keeping us healthy make more money when we’re sick?
Tonight, I’m delighted to welcome back Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a longtime friend of VSRF.
A leading British cardiologist, Aseem has spent years challenging powerful medical interests, questioning the widespread use of statins, exposing conflicts of interest in research, and warning about the influence of Big Pharma and Big Food.
Then COVID happened.
Initially a supporter of COVID vaccination, Aseem reversed his position after examining safety evidence and the sudden death of his father, which he believes was linked to the shots. He became one of the most outspoken critics of their safety and the medical establishment.
His reversal came at a tremendous professional cost. But he refused to stay silent.
Today, Aseem believes corporate interests have created a healthcare system that profits from managing illness rather than preventing it. And now he’s doing something about it.
Tonight, Aseem will also discuss his recent move to Ovadia Heart Health in Florida, where he’s putting his philosophy into practice—focusing on prevention, metabolic health, and treating the root causes of chronic disease rather than simply managing symptoms.
Together we will discuss what’s gone wrong with modern medicine—and what it will take to fix it. I am looking forward to this conversation.
Please join us tonight at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Steve
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Aseem Malhotra, M.D. is one of the many good guys who are intelligent and ethical. It appears that too many doctors in the profession today are not worthy of the title, physician. The definition of the word doctor in the dictionary is: to alter a document. There is a difference, between the word doctor and the word physician...The word physician means - one who has ethics and treats from the Soul...guidance from our Creator.
The Convid Cabal is winning so far in the war. All of the Cabal are walking freely - they sell books - they do speaking engagements etc…they get drilled by Congress at political theater shows and walk out freely even when their lies are exposed. The influencer space has about disappeared because Convid does not get clicks. The other podcaster sites seem to have moved on because vitamin sales are down. Millions lost jobs - careers and small businesses but there is literally no talk of reparations. RFK has totally lost his way and the other disappointing minions are quacking like Donald’s ducks - Marks - Oz and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya… who have turned out to be timid and spineless. Some of us are out here really fighting in the courts with no help and none of the influencers reach out to the real Convid warriors - rather they just recycle around to each others sites and regurgitate useless nonproductive rhetoric.