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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
39m

Aseem Malhotra, M.D. is one of the many good guys who are intelligent and ethical. It appears that too many doctors in the profession today are not worthy of the title, physician. The definition of the word doctor in the dictionary is: to alter a document. There is a difference, between the word doctor and the word physician...The word physician means - one who has ethics and treats from the Soul...guidance from our Creator.

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BassGod's avatar
BassGod
15m

The Convid Cabal is winning so far in the war. All of the Cabal are walking freely - they sell books - they do speaking engagements etc…they get drilled by Congress at political theater shows and walk out freely even when their lies are exposed. The influencer space has about disappeared because Convid does not get clicks. The other podcaster sites seem to have moved on because vitamin sales are down. Millions lost jobs - careers and small businesses but there is literally no talk of reparations. RFK has totally lost his way and the other disappointing minions are quacking like Donald’s ducks - Marks - Oz and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya… who have turned out to be timid and spineless. Some of us are out here really fighting in the courts with no help and none of the influencers reach out to the real Convid warriors - rather they just recycle around to each others sites and regurgitate useless nonproductive rhetoric.

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