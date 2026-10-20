212 families. 40 states. Hospitals refusing treatment.

During COVID, critically ill patients were denied access to treatments such as ivermectin., despite the families pleading with hospitals.

When hospitals said no, attorney Ralph Lorigo took them to court. I’m delighted to welcome Ralph to VSRF Live tonight.

A featured speaker at our COVID Litigation Conference, Lorigo recently delivered jaw-dropping testimony at a Senate hearing convened by Senator Ron Johnson. He described representing the 212 families across 40 states, often racing against time to secure court orders while patients fought for their lives.

Some families won. Others didn’t. What happened in those courtrooms, and to the patients involved, deserves serious scrutiny.

After more than 50 years practicing law, Lorigo has seen plenty. I am looking forward to our conversation.

Please join us this evening at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

Programming update: Barry Young’s anticipated court ruling in New Zealand has been delayed approximately four weeks. We expect him on VSRF Live next month to discuss the outcome.

Steve

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