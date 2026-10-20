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bf Billy Field's avatar
bf Billy Field
1d

Steve Kirsch...True Hero...Cheers & love from Australia!

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

Thanks Steve for all you have done to bring out the truth...it should not be forgotten what went on in hospitals and all the other information you keep at the forefront. People must not forget! Ralph Lorigo tried to do his best to rectify the situation and help people get the treatment they wanted for their loved ones.

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