A Surgeon’s Shocking Account

Tonight, I’m joined by Dr. James Miller, MD, a board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in trauma and surgical critical care, who witnessed firsthand what happened inside one of America’s earliest COVID hospitals

Working at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Washington, Dr. Miller says that as the pandemic unfolded, he watched patient-centered medicine give way to rigid protocols, isolation, heavy sedation, and treatment decisions he believed were doing more harm than good.

But what disturbed him most was the treatment of the unvaccinated. He alleges that patients were discriminated against, denied care, and subjected to different standards of treatment based on their vaccination status.

Rather than remain silent, he fought back. He established a free clinic at his church, treating more than 100 patients who were struggling to obtain medical care. His decision to challenge the system came at a significant professional cost.

Last month, Dr. Miller took his story to Washington, D.C., testifying at Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable on COVID hospital protocols.

Tonight, we’re getting the inside scoop on what really happened behind hospital doors, what happened to doctors who dared to challenge the system, and the disturbing consequences for patients who were caught in the middle.

Please join us this evening by clicking on the graphic above at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

Steve

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