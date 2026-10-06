Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerald Machnee's avatar
Gerald Machnee
9h

****The following is part of an article on fall "vaccination' in the Winnipeg Free Press:

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a COVID-19 shot for all children ages six months to 23 months, and for older kids with high-risk conditions. It also supports vaccination for any child whose parent wishes it.

With millions of shots administered, there’s no evidence that coronavirus vaccination during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage or other problems, “so please get the vaccine,” said American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist’s Dr. Christina Davidson.****

Reply
Share
2 replies
norica's avatar
norica
9h

Good question. What happened to The Golden Rule?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture