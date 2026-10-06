What happened to the golden rule of pregnancy?

For generations, medicine followed a simple rule: when the safety of a drug or medical intervention during pregnancy is uncertain, proceed with extreme caution.

Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist with more than 45 years of experience caring for women with high-risk pregnancies.

When COVID vaccines were recommended during pregnancy, Thorp became alarmed by what he says he was seeing in his practice and in the emerging data—including miscarriages, stillbirths, placental abnormalities and other reproductive problems.

He started asking questions.

Were these safety signals being adequately investigated? Where was the evidence establishing safety for pregnant women and their babies? And why had medicine seemingly abandoned the caution it had exercised for generations?

Of course Thorp’s questions put him at odds with the medical establishment. He spoke out, challenged major medical organizations and testified before the U.S. Senate. In 2023, his employment with SSM Health ended, which Thorp has publicly linked to his COVID-vaccine advocacy.

Tonight, we’ll talk about what he witnessed, what the evidence shows today, and what pregnant women were never told.

Please join us tonight by clicking on the graphic above at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

Steve

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