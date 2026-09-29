Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m pleased to welcome back data analyst and researcher John Beaudoin, Sr., whose investigation into America’s mortality data raises serious questions about what the official numbers tell us.

John has spent years comparing death certificates with federal mortality data, ICD codes and VAERS reports—and has uncovered discrepancies that he believes could distort our understanding of what Americans are actually dying from.

One of his most striking findings involves acute renal failure. John has documented a dramatic increase beginning in 2020 that he says is largely obscured when researchers count only deaths in which it is listed as the “underlying cause.” When all conditions recorded on death certificates are included, his analysis of CDC data finds acute renal failure appearing on hundreds of thousands more death records than the underlying-cause numbers alone suggest.

He has also identified cases in which vaccination was documented in connection with a death but was not reflected in the mortality coding used in national statistics.

If the information behind these statistics is incomplete or incorrectly coded, how much can we trust the numbers built from it?

John has the records. Tonight, he’s going to show us what they say.

Please join us tonight by clicking on the graphic above at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

Steve

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