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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
18h

Stop the Shots! Our local Vons Grocery is offering $20 shopping coupons for every vaccination received and it’s diabolical. Now customers are forced to sign a legal form that keeps them from suing when results are “bad”.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
17h

Every family has been hit with deaths in members who took the vax...There were far more deaths related to the CV vax than documented. Injecting lab-created noxious matter, such as, graphene oxide, metallic nano particles, aluminum sulfate, thimerosal (mercury), monkey kidney cells, animal viruses, animal cells, formaldehyde, polysorbate80,, etc., into the human bloodstream is murder! Ignorance is not an excuse... not when the Medical Field forces vaccines on people...and makes a profit. The human bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients to nourish the glands, organs and cells...not toxic poison!

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