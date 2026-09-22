Tonight on VSRF Live, we welcome physician assistant and whistleblower Deb Conrad, along with her attorney Jeremy Friedman, to tell the extraordinary story of a legal battle that could have implications far beyond one hospital system.

In 2021, Deb was working as a hospitalist at United Memorial Medical Center, part of Rochester Regional Health, when she says she began seeing patients admitted with strokes, blood clots, heart problems, and other serious conditions following COVID-19 vaccination.

Concerned that these cases were not being reported as possible vaccine adverse events, Deb began filing VAERS reports herself, more than 160 in all. She also repeatedly raised her concerns within the hospital.

In October 2021, she was fired.

Deb fought back, filing a federal False Claims Act lawsuit against Rochester Regional Health. She alleges the hospital system failed to comply with vaccine adverse-event reporting requirements and retaliated against her for speaking up. Rochester Regional Health disputes her allegations and the basis for her termination.

In June 2025, a federal judge allowed key portions of her case to move forward. Now in discovery, Deb and her legal team are seeking answers about what was happening behind the scenes.

Deb and Jeremy will take us inside this remarkable case—what she witnessed, why she felt compelled to report it, what happened when she spoke up, and what they may now uncover through discovery.

Please join us tonight by clicking on the graphic above at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.

Steve

PS: Please share our socials!

VSRF on X

VSRF on Instagram

VSRF on Gab

VSRF on Truth Social

VSRF on Gettr