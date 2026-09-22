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AnonRachel
16h

I remember Deb Conrad from a Del Bigtree interview quite some time ago. Her story and her courage was one of those that sealed my doubts about our medical system and also inspired me to continue to find my own courage. Thank you, Steve, for having her on tonight! I so wish these stories of raw courage and truth would get out into the other world of MSM and the Atlantic and PBS. They are certainly, besides the travesty of their non reporting, missing the great stories of our time.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
12h

Will share this with others. Deb Conrad is one of a kind...She reported the truth. Those who are still promoting these deadly mrNA vaxxes are either the most ignorant to have ever walked the earth or the most psychopathic, money-grubbing killers of humanity!

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