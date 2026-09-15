What happens when a mother who spent years fighting for answers for her own child gets a seat at the table where America’s autism priorities are being set?

Tonight I’m joined by our friend, Tracy Slepcevic. Tracy is the founder of Autism Health and the Autism Health Summit, author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism, and a member of the federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC).

Tracy’s journey began with her son, Noah, who experienced profound developmental regression as a toddler. Refusing to accept that nothing could be done, she spent years searching for answers, investigating underlying medical issues, and pursuing interventions that she says helped her son recover significant function.

That experience transformed Tracy into a fierce advocate for children with autism and families seeking answers about causes, treatments, and recovery. Today, she’s bringing that perspective directly into the federal autism conversation.

Last month, Tracy participated in a pivotal IACC meeting as the committee debated its new 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, which will help shape federal priorities for autism research, health care, services and support.

From one mother’s fight for her son to a seat at the national policy table, Tracy has dedicated her life to seeking answers and advocating for families affected by autism.

You won’t want to miss this conversation. Please join us tonight by clicking on the graphic above at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Steve

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