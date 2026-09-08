Quick change of plans for tonight: Dr. Meryl Nass is sick and unfortunately won’t be able to join us.
So I just checked with Dr. Robert Malone, and he is in!
We have plenty to talk about, and I suspect this will be a very interesting show.
Join us tonight at 7pm ET / 4pm PT by clicking the graphic above.
See you soon,
Steve
That was a great show! Two of my favorite people. I loved the humor and snark in the discussion.
I have the Homesteading for Health book. Been perusing it as I am pretty busy with the end of Summer, but it will make for some serious reading later as we plan for next year's garden.
I definitely recommend people pick it up.
I hope Dr. Meryl Nass gets feeling better soon and you can get her rescheduled.
Geneva him globaly Steve!
WO1997044446A1 - Dna vaccines for eliciting a mucosal immune response: https://share.google/PYbODp0GG3l0F0Ab8
Confront the intersection of international biosecurity treaties (such as the Biological Weapons Convention), intellectual property sovereignty disputes over vaccine access in developing nations, and the dual-use dilemma where mucosal delivery research for public health countermeasures skirts right up against regulatory restrictions on enhancing or disseminating contagion countermeasures.
When a technical document or patent reference gets pulled into Athe specific arena, the "path" typically splits into competing frameworks:
The Compliance & Non-Proliferation Track: Adhering strictly to export controls, the Sunshine/Transparency protocols of international health organizations, and oversight frameworks designed to prevent dual-use biotechnology from slipping into unauthorized or weaponized vectors.
The Global Health Equity & Compulsory Licensing Track: Challenging traditional patent monopolies (like those held under WTO/TRIPS agreements) to allow local or emergency manufacturing of mucosal vaccines for pandemic prevention in marginalized regions, which routinely ignites fierce jurisdictional and legal warfare between pharmaceutical holders and sovereign states.