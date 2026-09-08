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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
12h

Interestingly, mainstream AI can't understand the concept of corrupt medical boards. Only humans or a few maverick AIs like AlterAI get that people in positions of authority can be stupid, evil or paid off to make wrong decisions.

It's also interesting to see authorities try to force us to believe things we know aren't true. Sometimes they force themselves to believe obvious lies! Go to any County Board Meeting to see this in action.

Fritz Leiber’s short story “Sanity” (sometimes reprinted as “Crazy Wolf”) first appeared in the April 1944 issue of Astounding Science Fiction. In the story, most of the world is insane but a few sane people have a conspiracy to take control of the world back from them. When I first read that story I laughed. What fun! I see it differently now. I wonder how much Leiber knew back then.

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
13h

The board is charged with public protection--safety of the public FROM physicians.

As it were, the irony is that the boards were harming the public by protecting the vaxx-docs and punishing the HCQ/ivermectin docs. Not only that, but the boards went over board and tied anchor chains to their prey out of sheer malice.

Anyone who suffered covid persecution before these boards has license to take them to the cleaners. They failed in their duty to protect.

Board members may bristle and say that they were in the hot seat during a trying time and their only hope was to do the right thing--pressure was immense. Fine. So, why when NO cures or hospital treatments of any perceived value existed did they jump on the bandwagon and snuff out HCQ when it popped up in remote corners with BACKING and testimony by front line physicians?? The board members then stepped in it when they decided to play physician and own the treatment regimen responsibility. If practice without license is punishable, they all practiced.

Bottom line, they are naked before the law. A grounded board member had no problem navigating covid correctly.

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