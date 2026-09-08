Our friend, Dr. Meryl Nass, joins me on VSRF Live tonight, and the Maine medical board may have a much bigger problem than they expected!

Dr. Nass has practiced medicine in Maine since 1997. She’s an expert on anthrax and biological warfare, has testified before Congress six times, and had no disciplinary history before the COVID era. Then she challenged the medical establishment’s COVID narrative.

In January 2022, the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine suspended her license and ordered her to undergo a neuropsychological evaluation amid controversy over her COVID-era prescribing and public statements.

Now the tables may be turning.

A Maine court previously threw out that order as “arbitrary and capricious.” And on August 20, 2026, Chief U.S. District Judge Lance Walker allowed a central part of her federal civil-rights lawsuit against individual Board members to move forward.

The language in his ruling is remarkable. Walker described the psychological-evaluation order, based on Nass’s allegations, as “based on no evidence or process” and wrote that such an action “simply ought not occur, ever.” He even raised the possibility that the Board was “making an example out of Dr. Nass.”

Tonight, Meryl and I will talk about what happened, what this ruling means, and where the case goes from here. But this is bigger than one doctor: How much power should a medical board have to punish a physician for challenging medical orthodoxy—and what happens when the people doing the disciplining are forced to answer for their own conduct?

I look forward to this conversation, and hope to see you there. Bring a friend.

Steve

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