Tonight I’m joined by Sayer Ji, investigative journalist, health-freedom advocate, and Senior Advisor to MAHA Action. Sayer founded GreenMedInfo in 2008, long before COVID made censorship and medical freedom mainstream political issues, building what has become an enormous open-access database of scientific research on natural health.

Sayer has spent nearly two decades digging into the scientific literature, questioning conventional medical narratives, and advocating for informed consent and health freedom.

He has also experienced the censorship machine firsthand. After being named one of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” Sayer and GreenMedInfo were deplatformed from Facebook and Instagram, cutting them off from a social-media audience of more than 2 million followers.

And he kept going.

I am really looking forward to my conversation with Sayer. Please join us tonight by clicking on the graphic above at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Steve

VSRF on X

VSRF on Instagram

VSRF on Gab

VSRF on Truth Social

VSRF on Gettr