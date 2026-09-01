Tonight I’m joined by Sayer Ji, investigative journalist, health-freedom advocate, and Senior Advisor to MAHA Action. Sayer founded GreenMedInfo in 2008, long before COVID made censorship and medical freedom mainstream political issues, building what has become an enormous open-access database of scientific research on natural health.
Sayer has spent nearly two decades digging into the scientific literature, questioning conventional medical narratives, and advocating for informed consent and health freedom.
He has also experienced the censorship machine firsthand. After being named one of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” Sayer and GreenMedInfo were deplatformed from Facebook and Instagram, cutting them off from a social-media audience of more than 2 million followers.
And he kept going.
I am really looking forward to my conversation with Sayer. Please join us tonight by clicking on the graphic above at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Steve
Before we have more “Clancy” cases I wish some investigative reporter would look into the actions of the ACLU in the late’60’s and early ‘70’s.
They decided that no one should be confined to a mental institution against their will.
It was the beginning of the massive homeless situation we are dealing with today.
It also affected the education of psychologists and psychiatrists.
I was working in the Illinois state hospital system at the time of this change.
There wasn’t one dr working at that time who would not have recognized the need for long term treatment for Ms Clancy.
The legislators in all 50 states changed their laws. They need to revisit the issue.
Sayer Ji rocks!