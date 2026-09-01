Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers
3h

Before we have more “Clancy” cases I wish some investigative reporter would look into the actions of the ACLU in the late’60’s and early ‘70’s.

They decided that no one should be confined to a mental institution against their will.

It was the beginning of the massive homeless situation we are dealing with today.

It also affected the education of psychologists and psychiatrists.

I was working in the Illinois state hospital system at the time of this change.

There wasn’t one dr working at that time who would not have recognized the need for long term treatment for Ms Clancy.

The legislators in all 50 states changed their laws. They need to revisit the issue.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lori's avatar
Lori
3h

Sayer Ji rocks!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture