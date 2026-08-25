What happens when a police detective investigating unexplained infant deaths asks a question that authorities apparently don’t want asked?

Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re joined by Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus and her attorney, Bath-Shéba van den Berg.

Helen was investigating sudden and unexpected infant deaths when she began looking into whether maternal COVID-19 vaccination could be a relevant factor. Instead of being allowed to pursue that line of inquiry, Helen herself became the subject of an investigation. She was suspended, charged with Discreditable Conduct, and put through a disciplinary proceeding that lasted years. In 2025, she was ultimately found guilty.

Tonight, we’ll hear directly from Helen about what happened and from Bath-Shéba, who defended her throughout the proceedings. We’ll get into what unfolded behind the scenes, what the public may not know about the case, and where things stand today.

Join us tonight by clicking on the graphic above at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. This story is one you will want to hear straight from the source.

See you soon,

Steve

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