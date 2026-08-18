For years, thousands of Canadians who say they were injured by COVID-19 vaccines have been fighting for recognition, answers, and accountability. Many have faced devastating health consequences, financial hardship, and an uphill battle simply to have their experiences acknowledged.

Now, their stories are set to be heard through The Allison Inquiry, a new parliamentary inquiry focused specifically on COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by Shawn Buckley, Inquiry Counsel for The Allison Inquiry and one of Canada’s leading constitutional and regulatory attorneys. Shawn has spent years advocating for informed consent, civil liberties, and government accountability, while closely examining Canada’s response to COVID-19.

The Allison Inquiry follows the National Citizens Inquiry, which examined Canada’s broader pandemic response. The Allison Inquiry is focused specifically on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, giving Canadians who say they were harmed an opportunity to have their experiences heard and formally entered into the public record.

Shawn will explain what The Allison Inquiry is, how it will work, what it can realistically accomplish, and how it differs from previous efforts. We’ll also discuss what Canadians can expect from the proceedings and whether this could finally move the needle toward greater recognition, transparency, and accountability.

For those who have spent years trying to be heard, this inquiry could be an important step.

I hope to see you tonight!

Steve

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