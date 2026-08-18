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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
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The Allison Inquiry:

¨On September 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2026, the Allison Inquiry will be listening to the testimony of Canadians injured by a Covid-19 vaccine. The Inquiry will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The Allison Inquiry represents the first time that Canadian lawmakers will be listening to Canadians about their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Allison Inquiry will be chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison and is non-partisan. Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties are eligible to sit as panel members. The Inquiry is being held with the cooperation of the Covid Testimony Association, a not-for-profit set up to assist in running the Inquiry...¨

https://covidtestimony.com/

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