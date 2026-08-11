Tonight on VSRF Live, we welcome Barry Young, the former Health New Zealand database administrator who became one of the country’s most controversial whistleblowers after raising concerns about mortality patterns he discovered in New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccination data.

Barry worked inside the system and initially had confidence in what public health officials were telling the public. That changed when he began examining the data himself and identified trends in reported deaths that, in his view, raised serious questions requiring immediate analysis.

Believing the public had a right to know, Barry disclosed anonymized government data that was later analyzed by me and others. Days later, he was arrested and charged with accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose, an offense carrying a potential prison sentence of up to seven years.

Barry has pleaded not guilty and maintains that he acted in the public interest. With his next court date set for October 20, 2026, the outcome of his case could have far-reaching implications for whistleblower protections in New Zealand, and whether those who expose what they believe to be serious government misconduct are protected by the law or prosecuted for speaking out.

I hope you will join us tonight.

Steve

P.S. Earlier promotions for tonight’s episode indicated that Liz Gunn would be joining us. Unfortunately, a scheduling conflict has come up and she is no longer able to appear tonight.

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