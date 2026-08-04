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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
6h

Dr. Brian Hooker has opened many eyes to the real truth about vaccines from his own personal observation and studies for many years. Those who attack an honest doctor and retract his information are the lowest form of humanity. They aren't thinking about the children's safety...Its all about their investments in vaccines.

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