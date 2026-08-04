Tonight on VSRF Live, I’ll be joined by my good friend Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer of Children’s Health Defense.

If you read my recent Substack article, The Official Louisiana State Data Has No Other Explanation: US Childhood Vaccines Are Increasing Infant Mortality, you know why Brian and Karl Jablonowski’s paper has become one of the most consequential studies our community has discussed this year. Now, another of Brian’s peer-reviewed papers is reportedly under consideration for retraction—not because new evidence has disproved it, but because it has become controversial.

Our audience has seen this pattern before. When research challenges entrenched narratives, the response is too often to attack the researchers, suppress the findings, or seek retraction rather than confront the evidence. That’s not how science is supposed to work.

The battle over scientific freedom isn’t coming, it’s already here. Join us tonight as Brian shares his firsthand perspective from the front lines.

See you soon,

Steve

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