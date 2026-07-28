Tonight we welcome Dr. Ron Elfenbein to VSRF Live. As many of you know, I’ve been following Dr. Elfenbein’s case closely and have written about it on X. Tonight, you’ll have the opportunity to hear directly from him.

Dr. Elfenbein, an emergency physician, treated thousands of COVID patients and became a leading advocate for monoclonal antibody therapy. After criticizing the government’s decision to restrict access to those treatments, he was charged with healthcare fraud over billing codes used during COVID testing visits.

A jury convicted him. Then the judge threw out the verdict, ruling the government failed to prove criminal fraud and that the billing guidance was ambiguous. Rather than ending the case, the Department of Justice appealed. Dr. Elfenbein is now headed toward another federal trial.

Tonight we’ll discuss what happened, the personal and professional toll this case has taken on Dr. Elfenbein and his family, and why physicians, attorneys, journalists and others are watching its outcome so closely.

I look forward to seeing you tonight.

Steve

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