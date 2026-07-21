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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

Prayer wouldn't hurt. People seem to leave our Creator out of the equation. i have seen many miracles in my lifetime, when people prayed. In 1976, when two doctors told me that they wouldn't give me any guarantees, unless they treated me asap for a rapidly growing tumor...I said a prayer ...and a book came into my hands with information that helped me get rid of the tumor.

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SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
7h

Eating pineapple is easier.

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