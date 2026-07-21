Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re taking a close look at one of the most talked-about emerging treatment approaches for people suffering from persistent symptoms after COVID infection or COVID vaccination.

Millions of people continue to struggle with chronic fatigue, neurological problems, cardiovascular symptoms, brain fog, and other debilitating conditions months—or even years—later. Many feel they’ve run out of options.

Joining me tonight are Dr. Kevin McCairn, the neuroscientist behind the Edogawa Protocol being developed in Japan, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who has treated thousands of COVID patients and continues to care for individuals with persistent post-COVID and post-vaccination illness.

We’ll discuss the science behind the Edogawa Protocol, including Double Filtration Plasmapheresis (DFPP) and the biological mechanisms its developers believe may contribute to persistent illness, such as neuroinflammation, immune dysregulation, vascular dysfunction, and mitochondrial impairment.

We’ll also tackle the practical questions many patients are asking: How does DFPP actually work? What results have physicians in Japan observed so far? What are the potential risks and limitations? What research is still needed? And what would it take for this treatment approach to become available in the United States?

I look forward to seeing you tonight!

Steve

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