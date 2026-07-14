Tonight on VSRF Live, we welcome David Icke.

David is a bestselling author who has written more than 20 books and has spent over three decades challenging conventional narratives about politics, global power, technology, and society. A former professional footballer and BBC sports broadcaster, he left mainstream media in the early 1990s and has since become one of the world’s most recognizable—and controversial—independent commentators.

Whether you agree with his conclusions or not, few people have questioned prevailing narratives as consistently or sparked as much discussion and debate.

Among the subjects we may explore are artificial intelligence, digital identity, surveillance, censorship, global institutions, freedom of expression, and David’s perspective on the major forces shaping today’s world. As always, we’ll see where the conversation leads.

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that some of the most worthwhile conversations happen when you sit down with people who see the world differently. That’s the spirit of tonight’s interview.

I'll be asking the questions I think are important and giving David the opportunity to explain his perspective. I'll leave it to you to evaluate the answers.

I hope you will join us tonight.

Steve

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