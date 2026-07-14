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2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
2h

What a pleasant surprise Steve!

Never thought you'd bring on Icke as a guest.

Icke has agreed with yours truly since the start of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic that the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon "vaccines" are part of the greater NWO globopedo depopulation project.

Looking forward to this exchange.

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1h

Thank You, just extremely surprising! So much tech oriented Steve and the biggest fairy tale story teller... Please cover the UFO stories....

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