Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

Sasha Latypova made a statement, which i totally agree with..."All vaccines are harmful." After years of studying and experimenting with nutrition in relationship to health...It is of prime importance to eat the right specific foods, as the wrong foods break down the glands, organs. and cells. Just think what the toxic lab-created elements in vaccines (and drugs) will do. The Missing Link in Medicine is Nutrition. Doctors didn't study nutrition, when 95% of health problems were connected to malnutrition. Today, vaccines are major contributors to bad health.

Reply
Share
James Mangano's avatar
James Mangano
8h

I can't wait for this one. Thank you Steve, Sasha, Angelia and Shawn.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture