Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by Sasha Latypova.

Sasha spent more than 25 years managing clinical research and regulatory programs for pharmaceutical companies around the world before turning her attention to investigating the legal and regulatory framework behind the COVID response.

We’ll discuss what she’s uncovered about emergency authorizations, manufacturer liability, government oversight, biodefense, pandemic preparedness, and the expanding role of mRNA technology. We’ll also talk about recent changes in Washington and whether they represent meaningful reform, or simply a change in leadership while the underlying system remains the same.

Sasha and I don’t see eye to eye on everything, and that’s okay. Some of the most valuable conversations happen when people with different perspectives are willing to sit down, examine the evidence, challenge one another respectfully, and let the audience decide what makes the most sense.

Later in the program, we’ll be joined by Angelia Desselle and Shawn Vidiella for a special tribute to Kristi Simmonds, whose passing last week was a tremendous loss to the vaccine-injured community. They’ll share memories of Kristi’s life, her advocacy, and the impact she had on so many people.

I look forward to seeing you tonight!

Steve

PS: Please share our socials:

VSRF on X

VSRF on Instagram

VSRF on Gab

VSRF on Truth Social

VSRF on Gettr