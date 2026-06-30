Tonight, I am pleased to welcome Ed Dowd back to VSRF Live.

Many people know Ed for his work analyzing excess mortality data and his book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 & 2023, but he first made his career on Wall Street, including as a portfolio manager at BlackRock. Looking for meaningful signals in noisy data wasn't a hobby, it was his profession.

We’ll discuss the latest excess mortality data, what it may be telling us, and why so many important questions remain unresolved. We’ll also examine how the same analytical framework Ed used on Wall Street applies to today’s public data.

Of course, we’ll turn to AI. The technology is advancing rapidly, but the more interesting questions are economic: Who creates the value? Who captures it? And who decides how it's used?

Finally, we’ll step back from the headlines and discuss the bigger picture: incentives, accountability, and where we’re headed. That's often where the most interesting conversations begin.

I look forward to seeing you tonight.

Steve

PS: Please share our socials:

VSRF on X

VSRF on Instagram

VSRF on Gab

VSRF on Truth Social

VSRF on Gettr