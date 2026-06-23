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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
3h

Thank You, Steve. You are a courageous honorable man.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

How many have to die, before the Powers-that-be are satisfied? The Merchandizers of Death are out in full force still promoting body and brain damaging products ....with the blessings of the government's leaders. The simple truth: Good Health and Natural Immunity is created by simple means...the right natural unprocessed nutrient-rich food, exercise, sunlight, fresh air, and the avoidance of all toxic matter in the environment. The bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients, not toxic matter from drugs or vaccines, which would destroy the organs. Hippocrates, the Father of medicine's advice 2400 years ago PRODUCED CURES. It is amazing how gullible people are today running to medical doctors whose cures are non-existent. The promotion of drugs and vaccines during the last 75 years has lowered the American people mentally, as well as physically and spiritually.

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