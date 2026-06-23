VSRF LIVE TONIGHT: Episode 233: Dean Rainey, Dan Hartman, and Jason Lavigne
Tuesday, June 23: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Tonight on VSRF Live, we’ll be joined by filmmaker Dean Rainey, producer Jason Lavigne, and Dan Hartman, father of Sean Hartman, to discuss the documentary The Shot: Sean Hartman’s Story.
Sean was a healthy 17-year-old Canadian hockey player who died suddenly after receiving his first Pfizer COVID shot. The film follows Dan’s search for answers and the legal battles that followed, including litigation involving Pfizer and an appeal involving Health Canada that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court of Canada.
We’ll also discuss the challenges the filmmakers faced bringing Sean’s story to audiences across Canada, including screening cancellations, refusals of service, and public backlash, as well as the response from viewers who believe these stories deserve greater attention.
During the show, Dean will provide a brief update on Michael Oesch, whose story was featured in the documentary Why Can’t We Talk About This? Michael has experienced encouraging improvements since the film’s release, and Dean recently completed a short follow-up documenting his recovery journey.
Some stories disappear. These didn’t.
I hope you will join us.
Steve
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Thank You, Steve. You are a courageous honorable man.
How many have to die, before the Powers-that-be are satisfied? The Merchandizers of Death are out in full force still promoting body and brain damaging products ....with the blessings of the government's leaders. The simple truth: Good Health and Natural Immunity is created by simple means...the right natural unprocessed nutrient-rich food, exercise, sunlight, fresh air, and the avoidance of all toxic matter in the environment. The bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients, not toxic matter from drugs or vaccines, which would destroy the organs. Hippocrates, the Father of medicine's advice 2400 years ago PRODUCED CURES. It is amazing how gullible people are today running to medical doctors whose cures are non-existent. The promotion of drugs and vaccines during the last 75 years has lowered the American people mentally, as well as physically and spiritually.