Tonight on VSRF Live, we’ll be joined by filmmaker Dean Rainey, producer Jason Lavigne, and Dan Hartman, father of Sean Hartman, to discuss the documentary The Shot: Sean Hartman’s Story.

Sean was a healthy 17-year-old Canadian hockey player who died suddenly after receiving his first Pfizer COVID shot. The film follows Dan’s search for answers and the legal battles that followed, including litigation involving Pfizer and an appeal involving Health Canada that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court of Canada.

We’ll also discuss the challenges the filmmakers faced bringing Sean’s story to audiences across Canada, including screening cancellations, refusals of service, and public backlash, as well as the response from viewers who believe these stories deserve greater attention.

During the show, Dean will provide a brief update on Michael Oesch, whose story was featured in the documentary Why Can’t We Talk About This? Michael has experienced encouraging improvements since the film’s release, and Dean recently completed a short follow-up documenting his recovery journey.

Some stories disappear. These didn’t.

I hope you will join us.

Steve

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